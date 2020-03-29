The Last of Us Fan Creates Impressive Animated Teaser for HBO Series

Earlier this month, HBO and Naughty Dog announced that The Last of Us, the popular game from the latter that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world after a deadly infection wreaks havoc, would be getting a series adaptation at the former. Craig Mazin, creator of HBO's Chernobyl, is attached, alongside Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann, who will help write and executive produce. Given that it was only just announced, additional details like casting and so on have not been revealed, that but hasn't stopped fans from already putting together their own dream lists for protagonists Joel and Ellie -- and one's gone so far as to make a delightful little animated teaser for the show already.

Art director Olly Gibs, whose work we've featured in the past, previously shared a teaser poster he whipped up just a couple days after the announcement, but this week he went so far as to animate it with music from the game series. It's just under 30 seconds in length, but absolutely gets across all the necessary themes and subject matter with a clever play on the franchise's Firefly symbol. You can check it out below:

"Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus," Mazin said when the series was announced. "Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I'm so honored to do it in partnership with Neil."

"From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us," Druckmann added. "With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn't think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show."

It's currently unclear when HBO's The Last of Us adaptation might release. Carolyn Strauss and Naughty Dog president Evan Wells will also executive produce, and The Last of Us show is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions -- which makes it the first television series for PlayStation Productions. PlayStation Productions also happens to be involved with the Uncharted film adaptation, which isn't surprising given that it's another Naughty Dog franchise. The Last of Us Part II, the upcoming sequel to the original video game, is set to release for PlayStation 4 on May 29th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming HBO series right here.

