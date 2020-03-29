Life is Strange Comic Artist Breaks Down Her Cover Art Process

A collection of the recent Life is Strange comics from publisher Titan Comics is set to go on sale next month, and ahead of that actually happening, Titan has provided ComicBook.com an exclusive look at some of the bonus content featured in the upcoming volume. In the graphic novel, artist Claudia Leonardi breaks down how she created the cover for Life is Strange Volume 3 #10, which also serves as the cover for the collection, and you can check out her step-by-step process below!

More specifically, the upcoming volume, Life is Strange Volume 3 - Strings, collects the recent comics by author Emma Vieceli (Olivia Twist) and Claudia Leonardi for Titan Comics. The comics tell an all-new story set in the world of the original Life is Strange video game from publisher Square Enix and developer DONTNOD.

"Any cover starts with a rough concept, or in some cases a brief from an editor using existing artwork, as here," Leonardi says, in part, of the process for crafting the cover for the collection. "Spirals are a strong motif in Life is Strange, and the original concept had photographs spiralling around Max as she reached out to grab one."

Here's how Titan Comics describes the third volume of the Life is Strange comics:

"After the mysterious Tristan and his own time-travelling powers turn Max Caulfield's world upside down, she's left with no choice but to tell Chloe and Rachel the truth - about who she is, and how she came back into their lives. But through the transect, another Chloe - Max's Chloe - remains. How much is Max willing to sacrifice to get back what she's lost? How far will she go to find her partner in time?"

Keep reading to see Leonardi's full step-by-step process for creating the gorgeous cover art, as well as some of the interior art and covers included within! Life is Strange Volume 3: Strings is set to go on sale this April, and is currently available to pre-order on Amazon. The 112-page softcover graphic novel collects the most recent issues from the Titan Comics run that wrapped up in January. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Life is Strange franchise right here.

