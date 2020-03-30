Nintendo Fans Really Wants the Mario 3D Rumors to be True

This morning, rumors began swirling about Nintendo's plans to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their mustachioed mascot, Mario. According to reports, some of the plumber's most famous 3D offerings will see release on Nintendo Switch. While 2D Mario games are easy to come by on the handheld hybrid, games like Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario Galaxy, and Super Mario 3D World are noticeably absent. That could very well change in the coming months, and fans are quite excited about the prospect. While the Nintendo Switch is already home to plenty of ports, it would seem these would all be quite welcome!

