Nintendo Fans Really Wants the Mario 3D Rumors to be True
This morning, rumors began swirling about Nintendo's plans to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their mustachioed mascot, Mario. According to reports, some of the plumber's most famous 3D offerings will see release on Nintendo Switch. While 2D Mario games are easy to come by on the handheld hybrid, games like Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario Galaxy, and Super Mario 3D World are noticeably absent. That could very well change in the coming months, and fans are quite excited about the prospect. While the Nintendo Switch is already home to plenty of ports, it would seem these would all be quite welcome!
Are you hoping to see Mario's 3D outings on Nintendo Switch? Which game do you want to see the most? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans think about the rumors of 3D Mario games on Nintendo Switch!
After 18 years, people really want to play Super Mario Sunshine again.
Please give me Mario sunshine for the switch please give me Mario sunshine for the switch please give me Mario sunshine for the switch please give me Mario sunshine for the switch please give me Mario sunshine for the switch please give me Mario sunshine for the switch please giv— 🍒Aether🍒 (@AetherAstra) March 30, 2020
Multiple versions of games means mutiple options for remasters.
Broke: Super Mario 64 remaster
Woke: Super Mario 64 DS remaster pic.twitter.com/YaiMMxw7eH— Moon (@TheOneMoonlight) March 30, 2020
Those old minigames were legit.
Mario 64 Remaster will be truly worth it if we get this from DS pic.twitter.com/uswGyJnHpB— Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) March 30, 2020
It definitely feels a bit too good to be true.
Anyone else not entirely convinced of the Mario Remaster leaks? It'd be very neat if they are, but until there's actual proof it just feels like a louder version of the weekly Nintendo Direct rumors that never ended... pic.twitter.com/UcBlwAVIOK— InquisitiveRavenclaw (@InquisitiveRav) March 30, 2020
April Fools' Day is the worst thing to happen to video games ever.
Nintendo Twitter if the rumored Mario remasters end up being April Fools jokes pic.twitter.com/Luc6fUPpuj— ChikoritaCheezits (Birthday in 4 days!) (@ChikoritaCheez) March 30, 2020
Separate releases seem way more likely.
Super Mario All-Stars 2 (64,sunshine,galaxy) + a paper Mario in the style of ttyd sounds like one of the best and smartest decisions Nintendo can make and that's precisely why I don't believe it.— Dimitri Meowroe (@TheSMonroeShow) March 30, 2020
That portability is really hard to turn down.
if you think I’m going to buy Mario games that I’ve already owned for decades on multiple consoles just to have them on my switch then you’re absolutely correct https://t.co/Mc7l63Kz8B— hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) March 30, 2020
To be fair, those systems will mostly have older games, too.
Sony & Microsoft: We have crafted powerful next gen consoles with staggering realism.
*mild applause*
Nintendo: We might release Mario 64 again. I dunno. pic.twitter.com/VAVLjyljud— Ben Bertoli™ (@SuperBentendo) March 30, 2020
Dear Nintendo: please don't make us wait until June.
When the June direct opens with Mario in space pic.twitter.com/epegDKJ0kv— Jackson (@RebornShadows) March 30, 2020
