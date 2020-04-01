Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Are Celebrating Bunny Day With Eggs and New Items

Animal Crossing: New Horizons just got its first big limited-time event since launch now that Bunny Day is live, an event which has all the islanders celebrating with tons of eggs being found and items to be crafted. The Bunny Day event was announced a while back with more details on it shared during Nintendo’s recent mini-Direct which announced the dates for the event that’s live now until April 12th. That means one week of finding colorful eggs everywhere you look in New Horizons and crafting items from a series that’ll only be available for a while, and players are already making the most of the occasion.

Once you download the latest update for New Horizons, you’ll find that your island looks a bit different than it did before. Some new trees have appeared to brighten up the area, and during your normal, day-to-day New Horizons activities like digging holes, fishing, and shaking trees, you’ll be finding a ton of eggs.

You can use these eggs to fulfil the requirements of different recipes that have been added to the game as part of the event. These recipes include everything from wreaths to bags to outfits for your characters, so you’ll want to get as many eggs as possible during the event. If you’ve got a particular egg you’re looking for, you can check out our guide here to figure out how to find the ones you need to craft your Bunny Day items.

[Announcement] The Bunny Day event will run from 4/1 - 4/12. To participate in this event, players will need to download the latest game update and have a Nintendo Account linked to their user profile. #ACNH #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/5J7FD6dkSm — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) March 31, 2020

Players may end up getting tired of the event sooner rather than later since everyone’s finding tons of eggs even when they’re just trying to do their normal activities, but for the time being, most people seem to be enjoying the event. It’s only available for a limited time, so even if it’s not to your liking, you don’t have to worry about it sticking around forever.

For those who are enjoying it, you can check out some of the best shots from Bunny Day below from players who’ve already been taking part. Bunny Day is live now in New Horizons and will run until April 12th, so be sure to get everything you want from the event before it’s gone.