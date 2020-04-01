Apex Legends Teaser Hints at "Pleasant Surprise for Titanfall Fans" in Season 5

Apex Legends Season 4 is still underway with its new Legend and another battle pass players are still working through, but many players are already looking ahead to what’ll happen in Season 5 when the next big batch of content drops. For players who came to the game from the Titanfall franchise, it sounds like they’ll have something to look forward to based on a recent teaser from Respawn Entertainment. The developers were interviewed for the latest edition of Game Informer and were asked about potential Titanfall callouts in Apex Legends with the response being to keep an eye on Season 5.

As spotted by a Reddit user (via GamesRadar), an Apex Legends interview in the most recent issue of Game Informer touched on both Season 5 and the acclaimed Titanfall franchise at one point. The developers were asked if there’d be anything coming to the game in Season 4 that “screams Titanfall,” and while the developer with the initials CW pointed out that there’s always stuff progressively being added to the game from Titanfall, Season 5 in particular has the potential to introduce whatever the “pleasant surprise” is.

“We’re always bringing in stuff from the Titanfall universe,” said the interviewee. “We built an awesome world in Titanfall 1 and 2 and want to make sure we’re bringing that forward. I will say this: There could potentially be a pleasant surprise for Titanfall fans in season five.”

What this surprise could be is anyone’s guess, but players will of course have their own wishlists for things they’d like to see added to the game that might come from the Titanfall universe. Titans will of course be at the top of those lists for many who would love to see the massive mechs added to the game, but as of June 2019, Respawn said there weren’t any plans to add Titans to Apex Legends. Titanfall games were also known for the level of mobility offered to the franchise’s characters, so perhaps we’ll see some type of Legend added to the game that reminds players of someone from the Titanfall universe. Weapons and other similar features are also likely possibilities.

