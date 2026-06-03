Capcom’s Most Underrated Fighting Game Had Its Last Game 29 Years Ago

When it comes to Capcom fighting games, there are many titles in their library besides just the well-known Street Fighter franchise. From popular games like Marvel vs. Capcom to more obscure projects like Cyberbots, Red Earth, Rival Schools, or Plasma Sword, Capcom is no stranger to this genre. That being said, arguably their most popular series other than Street Fighter hasn’t had a new game in almost three decades, creating a constant question of a revival that fans have been consistently vocal about.

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Some of the best arcade fighting games were created by Capcom, but have only been brought back in recent years through ports and collections. For example, the Marvel vs. Capcom and Capcom vs. SNK games have been highlights of the Capcom Fighting Collection bundles, which bring back those fighting experiences for modern systems. Fans have praised these collections for their robust netcode and new modes for old classics, but some still want to see full remakes, revivals, or sequels to other beloved Capcom titles.

Darkstalkers 3 (Vampire Savior) Came Out In Arcades 29 Years Ago To Major Success

Courtesy of Capcom

Vampire Savior, also known as Darkstalkers 3, was perhaps one of Capcom’s best fighting games ever made, released in arcades for Japan in May 1997. Over 29 years later, this game is still played by a large audience, with some even hosting tournaments at competitive levels across various regions. This game is a masterwork of pixel-perfect graphics, blending horror themes and cartoonish characters together for something truly unique. As the last game in the Darkstalkers series, the third title is the most refined from top to bottom.

The success of Darkstalkers 3 comes from its longevity, as it still remains one of the most visually distinct fighting games ever made. The highly detailed animations of every character evoke a number of horror tropes, but with a level of personality that other fighting games rarely have. The gameplay systems of Darkstalkers 3 are also incredible accessible to new players, with easy attack links allowing anyone to jump in and start performing combos. To this day, Darkstalkers 3 remains an inspiration for a variety of other popular titles, such as Dragon Ball FighterZ, BlazBlue, or the similarly long-lived Skullgirls.

The beloved status of the Darkstalkers franchise is large in part to Darkstalkers 3‘s refinements, creating arguably the definitive Darkstalkers experience. The colorful cast of characters includes many instant classics, such as the kung-fu fighting werewolf John Talbain or the succubus Morrigan. Other fan-favorites like B.B. Hood, Felicia, Jedah, or Bishamon cover a variety of horror tropes, building up an incredible selection of characters to learn and master.

Capcom Has Made Tons Of References To Darkstalkers Without Ever Bringing The Series Back

Courtesy of Capcom

Although there have been fan requests to bring Darkstalkers back, Darkstalkers 3 marks the last time Capcom made a title in that series. That being said, Darkstalkers characters have shown up in other Capcom games, either as Easter Egg references or fully fledged fighters in other fighting games. Multiple Darkstalkers characters have been present in the roster of Marvel vs. Capcom titles, with figures like Morrigan, Hisen-Ko, and Jedah appearing in the more recent entries of that crossover franchise.

Many other Capcom games have featured appearances or cosmetics that directly call back to Darkstalkers as well. Some games will feature a costume meant to resemble Morrigan, Lilith, or some other Darkstalkers character without actually putting said character into a new game. This pattern is almost like a respected tradition at Capcom, where each of their new titles will have some sort of “collaboration” with Darkstalkers through some sort of reference. Yet, despite Darkstalkers remaining relevant through this type of exposure, Capcom has no plans reviving the series.

Accessible Gameplay & Incredible Visuals Hold Darkstalkers To A Higher Standard Than Other Forgotten Fighting Games

There are several reasons why Capcom is likely reluctant to bring back Darkstalkers, despite failed promises in the past to do so. Fan expectations for a new Darkstalkers after Darkstalkers 3 would be huge, as that title had some of the best 2D sprite-based visuals of any fighting game ever made. Living up to the unique art style of the first Darkstalkers games would be almost impossible now, as players have seen already with games like Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite.

The design for Morrigan in that game is infamous for being “ugly” in fans’ eyes, a risk that could repeat itself with a fully 3D Darkstalkers. At the same time, other fighting games praised for their visuals have made the leap into 3D well, albeit after multiple attempts. The way Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves compares to Garou: Mark of the Wolves‘ insanely detailed 2D graphics is hardly comparable, but fans typically agree that both games are impressive in different ways.

With enough effort, a 3D Darkstalkers could receive praise, especially with how good Capcom’s games currently look with Resident Evil Requiem and Street Fighter 6. Whatever the case, any attempt to remake Darkstalkers 3 or introduce a sequel to it will require great effort to meet the higher standards that series represents. After nearly three decades of simple references, cameos, and Easter Eggs, it’s long past time for Darkstalkers to come back in full force as its last game’s 30th Anniversary draws near.

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