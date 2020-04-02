That DuckTales April Fools' Game Is a Real Rejected Game Pitch

As speculated yesterday, DuckTales Quackshots is not a real game announcement. (Thanks, April Fools' Day.) That said, it appears that there was a time and place where it could have been, as Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom publisher FDG Entertainment has confirmed that the screenshots shared yesterday are actually part of a legit game pitch that was presented to Disney. The company just never got the license, which is how these things go sometimes.

"We worked hard on a legit pitch to Disney but unfortunately never got the license," FDG Entertainment stated alongside a new screenshot from the pitch. "It would've been a shame to bury the material so it became this years [April Fools']. Maybe someday Disney will reconsider?"

Thank you for the overwhelming feedback on our #DuckTales Quackshot screens. We worked hard on a legit pitch to Disney but unfortunately never got the license. It would've been a shame to bury the material so it became this years #AprilFools. Maybe someday Disney will reconsider? pic.twitter.com/oLzikKds4u — FDG Entertainment (@FDG_Games) April 1, 2020

You can check out the original "announcement" from yesterday below:

Surprise! We're happy to announce our new game project #DuckTales QuackShots together with our #MonsterBoyGame development partner Game Atelier! pic.twitter.com/iQfmnwLcPH — FDG Entertainment (@FDG_Games) April 1, 2020

Notably, the television show is set to return this Saturday, April 4th, for its new season, so the timing of this joke was impeccable. Even if nothing comes of this, what a lovely little look at what could have been, right?

What do you think about DuckTales QuackShots? Would you have liked to see an actual game made in the style of the DuckTales reboot? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

DuckTales QuackShots, unfortunately, is not real. Not yet, anyway DuckTales returns for Season 3 on April 4th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the ongoing television show right here.

