Pokemon Go Players Want More Changes to the Game Thanks to Coronavirus

With the coronavirus pandemic requiring everyone to practice social distancing, Pokemon Go fans are having a bit of difficulty playing the game. In order to accommodate players and keep them interested, developer Niantic has made a number of changes to the game. Poke Balls and Incense can be acquired much cheaper, egg incubators require fewer steps, and Pokemon Gyms can be accessed from a shorter distance. Unfortunately, many fans of the game don't feel like these changes go far enough, and they have tried to make Niantic understand their frustrations. Niantic still seems to be tinkering with the game, but it's unclear when the developer will implement more changes.

Are you a fan of Pokemon Go? Are you happy with Niantic's changes to the game, thus far? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what changes fans want to see in Pokemon Go!