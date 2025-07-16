Marvel Mystic Mayhem Update Adds Fantastic Four Heroes & Battle Pass

A few new heroes have arrived in Marvel Mystic Mayhem since launch, but usually one at a time. However, as the release date for The Fantastic Four: First Steps approaches, the newest Marvel game is leaning into the hype. The game will get a substantial update on July 17th, including some maintenance downtime. When the app returns, players will get some free rewards as compensation, along with the chance to enjoy new Fantastic Four-themed content.

Today, NetEase shared the patch notes for the next Marvel Mystic Mayhem update in the game’s official Discord server. The game will be unavailable during the maintenance period of 7 AM EDT to 10 AM EDT on July 17th. Marvel Mystic Mayhem should return with the update ready to go at around 10 AM EDT on July 17th. When it does, players can expect 200 Dreamgems and 100K Mysterium Coins waiting in their in-game inboxes. While the compensation gift is nice, it’s just the beginning for this major update.

🛡️You can’t hit what you can’t see. And you’ll never break what she protects.



👁️‍Watch Invisible Woman dominate the fight with invisible strikes and unshakable force fields!👑



If you could see her unleash a brand-new ability in battle, what would you want it to be? Share your… pic.twitter.com/2b6r9muSEw — MARVEL Mystic Mayhem (@MarvelMysticM) July 16, 2025

This patch for Marvel Mystic Mayhem will bring in a ton of new Fantastic Four content as part of a themed Starry Odyssey event. Invisible Woman and Human Torch will be available in the Dreamweaver right away, with Mister Fantastic and The Thing set to release the following week. A new Fantastic Four-themed story, The Journey Begins, will also be available, along with a Circuit Challenge and Boss Challenge centered on Marvel’s first family. Players will also be able to work their way through a new Fantastic Four Battle Pass to get rewards, including those highly coveted Shadow Keys to pull new heroes.

Along with the new content, the July 17th Marvel Mystic Mayhem update will include bug fixes and optimizations. These include new push notification settings for completed exploration and Orb Power, new Achievements, and new visual effects. Missing voice lines and model clipping issues will also be resolved. In all, this update should give a fresh coat of paint to the game.

Image courtesy of NetEase & Marvel Games

The full patch notes, as shared on Discord, are available below:

New Content

Fantastic Four Themed Event Begins!

New Heroes: Invisible Woman, Human Torch; Mister Fantastic (coming next week), The Thing (coming next week)

Fantastic Four Themed Story: THE JOURNEY BEGINS is now available. Complete the story to earn Human Torch for free.

Fantastic Four Themed Gameplay: CIRCUIT CHALLENGE is now available.

Fantastic Four Themed Boss Challenge: THE HERALD STRIKES BACK is now available.

Fantastic Four Themed Battle Pass is now available. Complete missions to earn exclusive highlights like Engage, Shadow Key, Recharge Spell, and other rewards.

“Invincible Invisibility” Event Rate-Up: Increased drop rates for Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and Hulk!

New Orb Power Reserve Feature: When Orb Power reaches its cap, the Chalice of Agamotto will activate, allowing you to store up to 500 additional points of Back-up Power, which can be exchanged for Orb Power at a 1:1 ratio.

Optimizations

Bifrost Brawl will offer a new limited-time avatar frame reward, “Champion of Asgard”, for the top 200 players (effective next round of event).

Added push notification settings, allowing you to toggle alerts for completed explorations and when Orb Power/Reserve Orb Power reaches its cap.

Added display for acquisition methods of unowned highlights/artifacts in the Gallery.

Improved hero artwork display in the Gallery, now supporting UI hiding.

Optimized hero sorting in the hero interface.

Hero voice lines will now play when deploying heroes in your Info Scroll.

New Hero Synergies: Fantastic Four, Illuminati, Invaders.

Added new Achievements.

Improved artifact enhancement display, now showing the number of times substats have been upgraded.

Added new visual effects for Game of Khonshu and Nightfall event rotations.

Added highlight type display when purchasing highlights in the Shop.

Optimized chat interface spacing.

Bug Fixes

Fixed incorrect acquisition method for the artifact Dreamcore.

Fixed an issue where the slider for exchanging Dreamgem would sometimes reset to 1.

Fixed missing voice lines in certain Story missions for Chapters 3, 4, and 5.

Fixed an issue where the Achievement “Hold the Tide” could not be completed.

Fixed Emma Frost’s Diamond skill being incorrectly counted in remaining Enemy numbers.

Fixed a rare issue where unknown buffs would appear when viewing hero details during battle prep.

Fixed model clipping issues for Emma Frost and Sentry in Black Mirror.

Fixed incorrect hero recommendations in some Moon Girl Branch missions.

Fixed discrepancies between remaining Enemies and actual Enemy counts in certain missions.

Fixed an issue where Sleepwalker might fail to use their ultimate ability when near the map edge.

Improved display for certain skill effects.

Fixed several localization issues.

Marvel Mystic Mayhem is available on iOS and Android devices. It is free to play, with optional in-game purchases.