Don’t Expect Pokemon Black & White Remakes to Be Announced at Worlds 2025, And Here’s Why

A year has flown by, and another round of top-tier matches is set to take place at the Pokemon World Championships being held in Anaheim, California. World Championships aren’t just about sick merchandise, influencer updates, and intense battles, however. Every year at closing ceremonies, The Pokemon Company offers a few teasers for what fans might expect from the franchise in the coming months.

While it’s no Pokemon Presents, this short showcase often includes an update on the Pokemon TCG and whatever video game is currently in development. This year, fans are positive the announcements will include something on Pokemon Black & White remakes, but there is no way these games will get a spotlight in 2025.

These rumors were kicked off thanks to the upcoming release of the Pokemon TCG expansion Black Bolt & White Flare, which focuses on the Unova region. With no reason to suddenly release a specialty set for an older generation, fans saw this as confirmation that Unova will finally get a re-release for the Switch 2. While it’s possible, there are a few big reasons why it won’t happen during Worlds 2025.

Teasers Don’t Have a Timeline With Pokemon

Even though Black & White are getting a TCG release and the Pokemon social media account has featured the Unova region in recent posts, it doesn’t mean an announcement for remakes will happen any time soon. The Pokemon Company is known for teasing ideas and then letting fans sweat.

In Pokémon Black Version and Pokémon White Version, you travel across the Unova region where you discover new Pokémon, tough trainers, and many exciting adventures! 🖤🤍



What are your favorite moments from this entry in the series?

Hype cycles can begin as early as six months to a year before an announcement or reveal is made. This was seen with Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which teased fans for months before a teaser trailer was finally revealed.

With the World Championships just a handful of weeks away, the beginning of the hype cycle for Black & White remakes is too short and doesn’t fall in line with the typical patterns we’ve seen before.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is Too Close to Launch

While Black & White remakes would be an amazing showstopper for Pokemon Worlds 2025, it is unlikely The Pokemon Company would miss a chance to drop another trailer for Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which releases in October. With only a few months left to share teasers, and skepticism at its peak due to the cross-gen launch on the Switch, it is far more likely Z-A would get a trailer over Black & White getting a remake announcement.

News for the upcoming game has been sparse, even in comparison to past releases. Typically, when the launch window for a new Pokemon title hits a certain point, teaser trailers, social media posts, merchandise campaigns, and other tidbits begin to drop regularly to build excitement for the new game. Legends: Z-A has been different, with larger trailers delivering the majority of the news at specific times throughout the year.

It would make sense that another longer, larger trailer could drop during closing ceremonies, with another major reveal for the title acting as the endcap to the entire event. With so many fans ready to jump into the new Legends game, a remake reveal would be awkwardly timed and likely not as well received.

It is more likely that The Pokemon Company will focus its efforts on the upcoming game and ensure that every high-visibility opportunity is used to promote something months away from release. There are so many questions to answer about Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and fans will need to know some of it before the game releases to ensure players pre-order or snag the game on launch day.

Pokemon’s 30th Anniversary is in 2026

The most impactful reason why Black & White remakes won’t be announced during Worlds 2025 is that the reveal is likely being saved for the Pokemon Presents in 2026. Next year, the franchise will hit an incredible milestone of 30 years. During the 25th anniversary, a slew of games were announced, special TCG events and sets were released, and limited-edition merchandise was dropped. It is expected that the 30th anniversary events will be even bigger, and for that, they will need a few game announcements sure to blow everyone away.

Black & White remakes are the perfect showstopper for the 2026 February Pokemon Presents, and it is likely we are seeing the start of a hype cycle that will be six to eight months long. This falls right into the typical window for The Pokemon Company, and the gentle introduction of Unova content right before the release of Legends: Z-A will allow them to pick up speed immediately after the new game launches.

Because The Pokemon Company needs a few big announcements for next year, it almost guarantees there will be no new game reveals at the 2025 Pokemon World Championships. While this might be tough news for fans, it doesn’t mean the remakes aren’t coming. With Legends: Z-A to hold fans over, the 2026 Pokemon Presents will be here before we know it.