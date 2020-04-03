Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge – New Exclusive Clip Showcases Raiden & Liu Kang

✖

Mortal Kombat fans will soon be able to see their favorite characters in an entirely new way with the release of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge just over a week away now, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip from the animated film ahead of that release to showcase two of the franchise’s most memorable characters. Both Raiden and Liu Kang make appearances in this clip from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, each of them being some of the original fighters from the first Mortal Kombat experiences. Raiden pays Liu Kang a visit in the clip and the two have a quick brawl before Raiden ominously tells Liu Kang that more are on the way.

The clip featuring Raiden and Liu Kang sees the two fighting at first, but only because Liu Kang doesn’t realize it’s Raiden who’s disturbed his meditations. Raiden’s offensive actions appear to have just been a test of Liu Kang’s skills to make sure he hasn’t forgotten what he’s been taught, and Liu Kang is immediately apologetic once he realizes who he’s been fighting since Raiden is his mentor. Raiden dismisses Liu Kang’s defenses by saying the fighter who’s Mortal Kombat’s hero of Earthrealm was doing as he was taught before hinting at what’s to come.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge’s latest clip follows another which was shared online this week that showcased other characters from the animated film. The first clip featured Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade, Raiden, and Liu Kang with the first of those characters fan-favorites from the Mortal Kombat roster as well.

These clips show some of the tamer encounters between Mortal Kombat characters since Warner Bros. obviously can’t give away all the best moments through clips, but a red-band trailer released weeks ago will give Mortal Kombat fans a taste of the signature violence they’re probably looking for. The movie will be rated R as the clip above said, and based on what we’ve seen in the red-band trailer, we can expect to see tons of brutal finishing moves and possibly even some signature Fatalities throughout the movie.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge will be released digitally on April 12th. Those who want to purchase the animated movie in a physical format will be able to purchase the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD versions on April 28th.

