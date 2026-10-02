GTA 6’s Official Rating Reveals Just How Mature the Game Will Be

With the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 now a little over a month away, the game’s official ratings have started to appear online. So far, GTA 6 has garnered an “M for Mature” or its equivalent in various regions, which shouldn’t come as a shock in the slightest. What may be a bit more surprising, however, is the new heights to which developer Rockstar Games seems to be pushing the boundaries of this rating within its latest release.

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Spotted on PEGI’s website, which is the entity that rates video games across Europe, new details on what will be featured in Grand Theft Auto 6 have emerged. Expectedly, the rating alludes to the violence, criminal activities, and drug use that are seen predominantly throughout the game. In terms of wholly new features not seen in previous Grand Theft Auto games, though, PEGI says that players will be able to carry cocaine on their character and actively use it whenever they see fit. It’s assumed that doing so will have an impact on how Jason or Lucia may then control, similarly to how players could get drunk in previous GTA games, but the description never gets into these specifics.

There’s also quite a bit of sexual content in GTA 6 as well, with nudity, intercourse, and “fetishes” all said to be featured. The rating also mentions the obvious fact that there are strip clubs present in GTA 6 where players can pay for private dances. On this front, GTA 6 doesn’t sound a whole lot different than what was already seen in GTA 5, but there could certainly be some ways in which Rockstar has gone above and beyond the previous installment.

Obviously, this rating doesn’t get into the nitty-gritty of everything that will appear in GTA 6 that led to it receiving this Mature designation. Still, with every new detail that emerges about the game, it gives us a bit of a better idea of what to anticipate once it finally releases. Hopefully, Rockstar itself will begin providing more info on this front in the weeks ahead as the long-awaited sequel draws that much closer to its arrival.

If you don’t already have the date circled on the calendar, GTA 6 is set to launch next month on November 19th for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. A PC version of the game is planned to arrive in the future, but Rockstar still hasn’t detailed when it might come out.

What do you happen to think about these new details from Grand Theft Auto 6? Does anything in this description happen to surprise you? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts in the comments below.