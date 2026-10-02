Wardogs Finally Dethroned as #1 Best-Selling Steam Game

After being the #1 best-selling Steam game for two consecutive weeks, Wardogs has finally been dethroned, falling to the #2 best-selling Steam game in the process. Some assumed the game that would dethrone it would be Control: Resonant, but that has not happened. Rather, the new Remedy Entertainment game has slotted into the #3 slot. Some also thought Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve would soar to the #1 spot, but it came in at #5, one behind Total War: Warhammer III, which went on substantial discount.

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The #1 best-selling Steam game for the week of September 22 to September 29 was Electronic Arts EA Sports FC 27. While more popular on console, the soccer/football game does usually land the #1 spot for at least a week every year, so this isn’t very surprising. It’s unlikely to hold onto it. For last week’s chart, Ace Combat 8 had a limited window. This is its first proper week, and it could very well end up #1. It’s currently #2 in the live charts behind Gears of War: E-Day, which is the most likely game to land the #1 spot for the week ending this Sunday.

As for the rest of the top 10, in the #6 spot is Dressmaker, a popular indie game that came out of nowhere. In the #7 and #8 spots behind it are Graveyard Keeper 2 and Transport Fever 3. Meanwhile, rounding out the top 10 in the #9 and #10 spots are Minecraft Dungeons II and Helldivers II. It’s important to note that this list excludes free and free-to-play games, like a new release for Capcom fans.

There aren’t really any surprises on this week’s chart. Control Resonant has failed to grab the #1 spot, which will be disappointing for it, but last week it was competing with Wardogs, and then now EA Sports FC 27 is on top of it. These are two juggernaut releases. Heck, Wardogs is the third biggest launch on Steam this year in terms of concurrent players.

Based on the live charts this week, we expect Gears of War: E-Day to be #1 this week, with Ace Combat 8 in the #2 spot and Wardogs in the #3 spot. EA Sports FC 27 and Control Resonant will probably round out the top five, but thanks to a substantial sale, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 may sneak in there. Star Wars: Galactic Racer is getting great reviews, which may be enough to propel it into the top five on pre-orders alone, but the window for this is small, and the live chart suggests otherwise. It’s not out of the realm of possibility, though.