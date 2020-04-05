Mortal Kombat Creator Wants to See an Injustice DC Comics Movie

Next year, we're going to get a new Mortal Kombat movie. Meanwhile, this month we're getting an animated Mortal Kombat movie. And I'm sure this makes series co-creator Ed Boon quite happy, but so would an Injustice movie. Taking to Twitter, Boon expressed that he thinks the Injustice series -- which he helped create -- would provide a great template for a feature length film.

Boon revealed as much while talking about Batman v Superman, which he recently watched. According to Boon, he's buddies with director of the movie, Zack Snyder, who apparently let Boon and others visit the set of the movie to watch the "death of the Waynes" scene. Talking about all of this prompted Boon to bring up the fact that he would love to see Injustice get the movie treatment.

Of course, the chances that we'll get a Justice League movie that follows the story of either the first Injustice game or its sequel, are slim. Very slim. But if you played the story mode in Injustice 2 especially, you'll know it's actually quite good.

Watching BATMAN V SUPERMAN with @ZackSnyder ...kind of. ;) I met Zack twice, he was kool & let us visit the set in Chicago when they were filming the "death of the Waynes" scene. Makes me wanna see the JUSTICE LEAGUE #ReleaseTheSndyerCut even more. 🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/MGdUYysitV — Ed Boon (@noobde) April 5, 2020

.....at the same time I think INJUSTICE would make for a great feature film. pic.twitter.com/fqOQsSEtTF — Ed Boon (@noobde) April 5, 2020

As for the Injustice series, there's been no word of a new installment, but many are expecting to see Injustice 3 in 2021 or in 2022 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, for now, this is nothing more than speculation. According to the aforementioned Boon, NetherRealm Studios is focused on Mortal Kombat 11, which is getting a lot more content and surprises this year.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two or 46 letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you like to see the story of Injustice video game series made into its own DC comics movie?

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.