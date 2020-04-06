PlayStation Plus: Last Chance to Get March's Free Games

In case you missed it, PlayStation announced last week that Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Dirt Rally 2.0 would be April's free PlayStation Plus video games. The new duo is set to rotate into the monthly slot starting tomorrow, April 7th. If you haven't already grabbed them, that means today is your last chance to pick up March's free PlayStation Plus video games, Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces.

"In Sonic Forces, the evil Dr. Eggman has conquered much of the world with help from a powerful and mysterious new villain named Infinite," PlayStation's description of Sonic Forces reads, if you're not familiar. "Now, you must assist Sonic and build an army to reclaim the world as they fight against chaos and destruction. Defeat enemies with blazing speed as Modern Sonic, catapult past perilous platforms as Classic Sonic, and create your very own Custom Hero Character equipped with a variety of powerful gadgets."

Last chance to snag Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces while they're free for PS Plus: https://t.co/10OSA89gaN pic.twitter.com/rvLXtoWTZP — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 5, 2020

As of writing, both Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces are still free on PlayStation Plus, but as previously mentioned, they should rotate out of that spot early tomorrow. Given that it's only the beginning of April, there's no telling what May might hold for PlayStation Plus.

April's PlayStation Plus free video games, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Dirt Rally 2.0, should be available starting tomorrow, April 7th, and run through May 4th. March's free PlayStation Plus video games, Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces, are still available as part of the service, but are set to expire as the new titles rotate in. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.

