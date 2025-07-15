Golf With Your Friends 2 Gets Delayed, Will Skip Early Access

Golf With Your Friends 2 is on the way… but it will take a bit longer than fans expected. Golf With Your Friends is one of the simplest, but most fun games you can play. It takes the basic concept of mini-golf and lets you play with all of your friends in a virtual environment. As is often the case with mini-golf, the courses are pretty zany and filled with all kinds of obstacles. Some of them are as simple as walls or hills to overcome, but there are also courses that have you using jet packs to cross gaps and much more.

Needless to say, it’s a blast and it’s very cheap. When you have a big group of people, it’s great because you can socialize while also enjoying the humor of the game. Golf With Your Friends has been a staple of casual gaming for years now, but fans want a sequel. They want new courses, new mechanics, and just a general fresh coat of paint and they’re going to get it.

Golf With Your Friends 2 was announced last year with a 2025 release window in mind, but unfortunately, it’s being delayed to 2026. The delay also comes with some extra bad news, there’s no more plans for early access, which means you won’t get to play the game until it’s fully ready. Some held out hope that they could play the game a bit sooner at a lower cost, but Golf With Your Friends 2 will keep players waiting. It will likely lead to a much better, more polished game, though.

“Golfers! Back in December, we announced Golf With Your Friends 2,” reads a statement from developer Radical Forge. “Since then our development team, Radical Forge, have been hard at work building the game from the ground up in a new engine. Our goal with the sequel is to make the best possible Golf With Your Friends game we can and that means that we’ve had to make a few difficult decisions along the way.

That is to say that we’ve decided to move away from an Early Access release on Steam, and instead launch Golf With Your Friends 2 as a full release across all platforms in 2026. This wasn’t an easy decision, but it’s one that gives us the freedom to make sure the sequel releases with all the polish, content and chaos that you expect from a Golf With Your Friends game!”

