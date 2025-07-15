Rockstar Games’ Social Club Service May Be Shutting Down

Rockstar Games may be shutting down, or at the very best, updating its Social Club service. Rockstar Games has only released one brand new video game in the last decade. There have been ports and remasters of other games, but Red Dead Redemption 2 is the only brand new game the developer has made since Grand Theft Auto V in 2013. Of course, part of this is because Rockstar’s success allows them to take their time on new releases and ensures fan expectations are met. With that said, Rockstar Games has only had one other online mode since GTA Online and it didn’t even last all that long in terms of major support.

Rockstar’s efforts still seem to be pretty rooted in single player content, even with a great deal of resources being given to the various online modes. GTA 6 will almost certainly have an online mode, but we know literally nothing about it. Rockstar has kept the focus on the game’s story when it comes to marketing it and while we will likely find out more about GTA 6‘s online by next May, people will be buying the game for the single player and then likely have a reason to stick around with the online.

However, GTA 6 Online may be missing a crucial feature. Fans began to notice earlier today that Rockstar has been removing features for Rockstar Social Club, a service that allows players to make friends, share content like screenshots, and form crews. It was sort of like a Rockstar-specific social media that carried into the games. The crews were a pretty big aspect of GTA Online and Max Payne 3 when they first came out. Players could create crews, which allowed players to work together as a clan of sorts to earn XP and rewards. It was a unique idea, but it really didn’t get much support or evolve into anything super meaningful.

Rockstar Games Social Club has come to an end today after 13 years, the main URL https://t.co/0nyMDdzM6i now redirects to the home page.



Currently viewing profiles, walls, photos, video viewing from users are gone, but could be part of new plans to introduce a new platform. — ben (@videotechuk_) July 15, 2025

Twitter user videotechuk_ noticed that the Social Club web page now redirects to the home page for Rockstar Games’ website. Additionally, players can no longer view other profiles or see each other’s walls. We’ve reached out to Rockstar Games to see if there’s any word on what’s going on with the service, but it’s clearly something significant. Some have speculated that Social Club is being repurposed for GTA 6 and is getting a huge overhaul, but it would be a bit surprising. The service has been very redundant for years, but maybe an overhaul could lead to players engaging with it more.

