Facebook Gaming Opens Tournaments in Early Access

As part of an emphasis on social distancing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Facebook Gaming has launched a new early access tournaments function today that allows folks to create, host, and compete through tournament brackets via Facebook. While some of these functions appear to be limited to Facebook itself, there doesn't appear to be anything stopping folks from simply using Facebook Gaming's tournaments as an online bracket of sorts between friends.

"Social distancing means we have to be apart, but games can still bring us together," Facebook's announcement today reads in part. "So today we’re opening early access to Facebook Gaming tournaments, a feature to help people stay connected through games." You can create your own Facebook Gaming tournaments right here, though be warned: there are several steps to get all of the details pulled together.

📣Launch announcement...📣🎮🧵 1/ Social distancing means we have to be apart, but games can still bring us together. So today we’re opening early access to Facebook Gaming tournaments, a feature to help people stay connected through games. pic.twitter.com/rYOIXBcIHS — Facebook Gaming (@FacebookGaming) April 7, 2020

3/ Here’s how it works. Anyone can start or join a tournament. That could be a casual competition among friends, a creator playing with their chat, or a global esports competition. And it all happens virtually, from brackets to leaderboards, and everything in between. pic.twitter.com/rBoBaqAKV3 — Facebook Gaming (@FacebookGaming) April 7, 2020

5/ This is an early access product, so let’s build it together. Jump in today at https://t.co/LUE0ORXZO6 and let us know what you think along the way. More info available at https://t.co/GnIaY0zsXU — Facebook Gaming (@FacebookGaming) April 7, 2020

6/ Facebook Gaming tournaments is one way we can all #PlayApartTogether. We’re proud to promote @WHO messaging and fight the spread of #COVID19. Stay home, stay safe and stay informed. Visit @Facebook Community Help to offer or request help to neighbors: https://t.co/pCDRYVWM9i — Facebook Gaming (@FacebookGaming) April 7, 2020

Facebook Gaming's tournaments are now available, in early access, to everyone. While there's seemingly no official blog post or press release yet, there is an FAQ section on Facebook's website all about tournaments and how to set them up. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Facebook right here.

