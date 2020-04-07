No Man's Sky Adds Mechs in New Update

No Man's Sky, the space exploration video game from Hello Games, continues to receive significant, free updates years after it initially launch. And now? Well, now the fine folks at the developer have added player-controlled mechs. Called the "Minotaur Heavy Exocraft Hybrid," the bipedal mechs are an all-new way to stomp around on the game's various planets.

The new vehicle has a jetpack that players can use to zoom around, jumping higher than ever before, and even features its own cockpit experience for anyone that likes to pilot around like that. Perhaps best of all? It's immune to dangerous planetary hazards, and players can directly harvest helpful materials while inside. You can check it out below:

The Exo Mech Update 🤖 Exo Mech

🏎️ Improved Exocraft

🔌 Hide Wiring

😍 GFX Enhancements

🏕️ Base Building QoL

🪐 Summon Exos from Freighters

🥽 Detailed VR cockpit

🛰️ Solar tech

🧭 Exocraft scanners

🥰 New Decals

🎁 And much more Out now and free 🍾https://t.co/SiXWm9dF1J pic.twitter.com/xTipeN141p — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) April 7, 2020

Here are the relevant mech patch notes, straight from Hello Games:

THE MINOTAUR

Added a new planetary Exocraft, the Minotaur Heavy Exosuit Hybrid.

Acquire the plans for the Minotaur Geobay at the Construction Research Station aboard the Space Anomaly.

The Minotaur allows exploration in even the most extreme environments, with a unique hazard protection upgrade that keeps the pilot safe from environmental damage.

The Minotaur comes with its own set of upgrades and technologies.

Blueprints are available to purchase from Iteration: Perses on the Space Anomaly.

Upgrade Modules can be found at the Exocraft Technology Merchant at your local Space Station.

Other specialist Minotaur abilities include the ability to upgrade its mining laser with Terrain Manipulation capabilities, and the ability to collect or harvest rare planetary resources such as Storm Crystals without leaving the safety of the cabin.

Keep reading to check out more shots of No Man's Sky's Minotaur! No Man's Sky is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the space exploration video game right here.