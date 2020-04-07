Pokemon Go Gives Away Free Items and Cheap Bundle

Pokemon Go have some free items and some items that are basically free to redeem in their game now that Niantic is offering some giveaways. The free items and a cheap bundle are being offered to help out those who can’t get out and play the mobile game to its full extent at the moment as people continue to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic and opt to stay indoors instead of playing Pokemon Go on the move and visiting PokeStops. The first of the gifts is totally free while the other costs only one PokeCoin, so if you’ve got a single coin laying around that you don’t have plans for, you can get all the latest offers.

The first of the giveaways was shared through the official Pokemon Go Twitter account where the contents of the heavily discounted bundle were shown. For just one PokeCoin, you can pick up 20 Ultra Balls and 15 Pinap Berries from the in-game store. The offer is only around for a while, so players will want to pick it up between now and April 13th so as not to miss out on it.

For 1 PokéCoin in the shop, you can get the following: Ultra Balls × 20 and Pinap Berries x 15. You can access the above bundle from now until Monday, April 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). pic.twitter.com/pvQMApLQ3v — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 6, 2020

Joining that offer was a separate one shared by the Niantic Support Twitter account invited players to add Niantic users as friends to have gifts sent to them to then be opened within the next 24 hours. For those who weren’t able to add the Niantic users as friends, the company gave out a code for people to redeem that would go ahead and give them the gift, if you’d prefer to just get your rewards quickly. This second offer is totally free and will be active until April 10th.

If you’re in a location where you are unable to visit PokéStops, ➕us as a friend & we’ll send you one 🎁You’ll have 24 hours to open your 🎁! If you’re able to safely reach PokéStops & send 🎁, we encourage you to share too! Be sure to respect your local government’s regulations pic.twitter.com/pQsEsKh2Kn — Niantic, Inc. (@NianticLabs) April 6, 2020

For those unable to add us as a friend you can redeem this code in the in-game store (limited to one per Trainer). Stay tuned as we continue to work on features to help you help you play in and around your homes. EMRK2EZWLVSSZDC5 — Niantic, Inc. (@NianticLabs) April 6, 2020

Pokemon Go just recently celebrated April Fools’ Day with a new event and is already heading towards its next special occasion. The Spring Event that’s starting soon will add unique variants of certain Pokemon to the game along with other limited-time content.

