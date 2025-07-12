Killing Floor 3’s Next Playtest Takes Place This Weekend

As a brutal co-op franchise known for its relentless waves of Zeds, Killing Floor 3 has been on the radar of players since its initial reveal. That anticipation has only grown with the promise of a more intense, next-gen experience built in Unreal Engine 5. With the title’s last playtest taking place earlier this year, much of that excitement has since tapered off, as the test was riddled with negativity and widely criticized by players, which led to the game’s eventual delay. Now, Tripwire Interactive is aiming to win players back. A new multiplayer stress test is set to kick off this weekend on July 13th, offering a fresh look at what has changed since the last test and how the game has progressed.

Players interested in signing up for the upcoming stress test can do so by visiting the Killing Floor 3 Steam Page and requesting access to it. The test is slated to be taking place “between the hours of 1-3 PM EST (-5 GMT) and 5-7 PM EST (-5 GMT)” this Sunday. Tripwire Interactive has also requested that all selected participants not stream or record any of the gameplay footage during the multiplayer stress test.

“This test is designed to help our team and partners ensure that the multiplayer environment stays as stable as possible at launch,” the Killing Floor 3 blog post details about the purpose of the upcoming stress test.

Unfortunately, console players will not have access to the July 13th stress test, as it will only be available on PC via Steam during the hours mentioned above. However, developer Tripwire Interactive has expressed interest in opening the test up to other platforms in the coming week and will be sharing further details when applicable.

The stress test blog also teases a few features slated to come after Killing Floor 3’s official launch on July 24th. According to the blog, players can look forward to plenty of post-launch updates and content, along with continued improvements based on player feedback. Mentioned post-launch updates include:

Nightfall Specialist characters that can pick any Perk

Enhanced and Refined Third Person Animations

Text Chat for server communication

If you’re not familiar with Killing Floor 3, it is the next installment in Tripwire Interactive’s long-running co-op shooter franchise known for its fast-paced action and extreme, over-the-top gore. Set in a desolate future where chaos has been unleashed upon the world, players can team up in squads to survive increasingly difficult encounters in wave-based gameplay. Players must use a wide variety of weapons, gadgets, and class-based abilities in order to claim. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Killing Floor 3 aims to raise the stakes of the franchise with brand new enemy types and deeper gameplay mechanics to keep players engrossed in the Zed-afflicted conflict.

With updated systems, rebalanced mechanics, and a clearer vision for the final release, this playtest could be a major turning point for Killing Floor 3‘s rocky initial showing earlier this year, and a chance to rebuild confidence ahead of launch.