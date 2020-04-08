Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Are Using the Game for Hong Kong Protests

By Marc Deschamps

As nearly the entire world practices social distancing, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has given people a way to engage with one another. The Nintendo Switch game has seen a surge in worldwide popularity as a result, and it's allowing people to do things that they might not be able to do in public right now, including getting married, or even protesting. Such is the case for Animal Crossing players fighting for democracy in Hong Kong. As a result, players have been creating protest signs and other art in their towns, and sharing them on social media. It might not have the same impact that protesting would have, but it's a unique way for gamers to make their voices heard, at the moment.

What do you think of Animal Crossing: New Horizons players using the game to protest? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out how Animal Crossing players are using the game to argue for democracy in Hong Kong.

The game is giving players a place to continue their protests.

Others, less so.

Some users are just putting it out there while playing.

Images of Protest Pig have become common in the game.

Players are even using the game to honor the dead.

No matter what is happening in the world, people remain committed to the cause.

The Animal Crossing tie-ins are even transcending the game itself.

