Gamers and Horror Fans are Shocked About the Cannibal Holocaust Video Game

By Marc Deschamps

If ever there was a movie that would seem like an unlikely choice for a video game adaptation, it's Cannibal Holocaust. Since its release in 1980, the film has been considered one of the most controversial horror movies of all-time. As such, today's announcement of a Cannibal Holocaust game came as a bit of a shock to a lot of horror fans. Some are excited about the prospect, while several others wish that a different horror franchise would get the video game treatment. The new game will actually serve as a fourth chapter in director Ruggero Deodato's saga, and it should give some major new exposure to the concepts of the original film.

What do you think about Cannibal Holocaust getting made into a video game? What horror film would you like to see adapted next? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what gamers think about the Cannibal Holocaust video game!

2020 is off to a weird start.

Goldblum's expression sums it up nicely.

The real question is, what horror movie gets adapted next???

I would definitely take a game based on Halloween.

Now, there's an idea!

Add House of the Dead and MadWorld to that list!

Why not both?

Shockingly, not an April Fools' Day prank!

Some horror fans definitely seem interested.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of