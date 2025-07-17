New RoboCop Game Is Out Today and Already on Sale

RoboCop returns in RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business, a new standalone game that follows the recently released RoboCop: Rogue City. The game by developer Teyon releases today, and even though it just released, fans can already RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business on sale. Many expected this to be a DLC but are excited for a more content-filled adventure starring RoboCop. The game does take place directly after the events of RoboCop: Rogue City, but can be enjoyed on its own.

RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business launches today at $29.99, but Steam players can pick the title up on sale through Fanatical. Thanks to the discount, RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business is available for $23.99. There is no listed end date for this sale, so fans will want to act quickly if they want to take advantage of this offer since the sales usually don’t stay up for long.

In RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business, players once again step into the shoes of RoboCop. This time, however, they are tasked with storming the OmniTower, a massive housing complex that has been overtaken by a gang of highly trained and well-armed mercenaries. Players will need to rely on their skills and weapons to retake this fortress and help Old Detroit. RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business promises to be bigger and more action-filled than ever to showcase and test RoboCop’s full power.

While it’s easy to conflate this game with a DLC given that it shares a similar title with the original RoboCop: Rogue City, the creators have stressed that this is a standalone experience, so you don’t have to have the first game to play this one.

RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The previous title, RoboCop: Rogue City, is also available on these same platforms, is included with Game Pass, and can typically be purchased in a bundle with RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business. The first game saw a positive reception from most RoboCop fans, and if this standalone follow-up is anything like the first, fans can expect a similar reaction.