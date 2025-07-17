Mortal Kombat 2 Trailer Promises an Action-Packed and Gory Sequel

Mortal Kombat 2 has gotten its first trailer and its as violent and exciting as one would hope. There have been a handful of Mortal Kombat movies over the years, both in live action and animation. It’s a franchise that has remained incredibly relevant since its debut in the 90s and the original film is one of the more beloved video game movies, even though it’s a bit cheesy. However, when the franchise got a bit of a second wind in the 2010s, there was a desire to bring the series back to the big screen. The film started and stopped throughout the decade before ultimately rolling cameras in 2019 and then eventually released in 2021 amid COVID.

Although Mortal Kombat was a success, many felt the movie lacked on the promise of the title. Mortal Kombat is a tournament in the games and this movie featured no such thing. As a result, Mortal Kombat 2 will follow through on giving fans the titular tournament. Similarly, this will mean the introduction of a lot of iconic characters such as the great Johnny Cage. Once again, Mortal Kombat 2 faced a bunch of hurdles to make its way to release such as the various Hollywood strikes, but it will finally release later this year and Warner Bros. is ramping up the marketing.

Mortal Kombat 2 has gotten its first trailer and it shows off some of the glorious fighting we’ll be seeing in the tournament. Johnny Cage appears to be the main character as he is selected by Raiden and Sonya to participate in the fighting tournament. We also get good looks at other characters like Shao Khan, Kitana, and many others. Of course, there’s no shortage of blood and over the top violence, as one would hope for from a Mortal Kombat film. All in all, it’s a pretty strong trailer that sets the stage for a fun movie.

It is expected that this will be the second Mortal Kombat film in a trilogy. If all goes according to plan, the third film will take place after the tournament, allowing the trilogy to cover before, during, and after the tournament. Whether or not there will be room for more Mortal Kombat films after that remains to be seen, but it’s not hard to imagine. With The Boys recently having finished shooting, there’s also the possibility that someone like Karl Urban could reprise his role as Johnny Cage in a spin-off TV series for HBO Max, but that’s pure speculation.

Mortal Kombat hits theaters on October 24th. What do you think of the trailer? Let me know in the comments below.