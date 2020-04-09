How Long It Takes to Beat Final Fantasy 7 Remake

✖

Now that the long-awaited official release date for the first entry of Final Fantasy VII Remake is here, fans around the world will have the opportunity to get their hands on both physical and digital versions of the video game. For anyone that's ever played the original, or people going in cold, one question seems to be on the mind of everyone looking forward to it: just how long is this version of Final Fantasy VII, exactly?

The long version here is: it really depends on how much time you dump into optional side missions and activities. There's plenty of things to do in Midgar that will seriously pad out your time with the video game, but several are totally skippable if you're simply looking to power through the experience as fast as possible. (We wouldn't recommend skipping these things, of course, but such is life.)

On the other hand, the short version is: expect to spend somewhere between 30 to 45 hours playing Final Fantasy VII Remake. As previously mentioned, that number will inflate the more optional content is fiddled with, but it's a relatively lengthy game even if you're just going from Point A to Point B.

Here's how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website:

"The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

"In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is scheduled to be available for PlayStation 4 starting tomorrow, April 10th. Retail copies of the game could potentially be delayed thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, though some areas have also had it delivered early. It's currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it's known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

