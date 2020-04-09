MicroMan Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X

A new PS5 and Xbox Series X game has been announced by Polish developer Glob Games Studio. More specifically, the Warsaw-based developer has revealed its new game, MicroMan, an arcade adventure game about a man who has been shrunk to insect size. In addition to PS5 and Xbox Series X, the game is also coming to PC and Nintendo Switch. According to Glob Games Studio, MicroMan will debut in the second half of 2021 via the PC, and then will later come to the aforementioned trio of consoles.

To accompany this news, the developer has also revealed a debut trailer for the game, which shows off the its unique perspective and the potential of an Ant-Man game.

“Our new game will allow you to look at the human world from a completely fresh perspective,” said Glob Games Studio vice president Karol Marcinkowski while speaking about the game. “MicroMan will have to face adversities that the average person would not even think of. We will provide the players with a surprising, dynamic and—at the same time—very multifaceted adventure. We will be fighting rats, running away from a hedgehog, looking for a way to get on the bus, or trying to avoid getting crushed by human feet. And these are just some of the things MicroMan will offer. All this will be wrapped in stylish audio and visuals and sprinkled with a good dose of good humor.”

As for the game itself, MicroMan is pitched as an adventure meets action meets survival game that will give players the ability to see the human world from a new perspective.

"The main protagonist is a laboratory worker who, as a result of an unfortunate incident, falls into an experimental reduction capsule and gets shrunk to the size of a small insect," reads an official blurb about the game.

"The player’s goal will be to find a way to return to his normal size," adds the official description. "As the developers explain, the road to achieve this will not be short and easy, and the gameplay itself will be very diverse and include various interesting and surprising elements. The game will involve face-offs with powerful enemies (such as ants, frogs and hedgehogs), unusual means of transport (e.g. a butterfly), thinking how to overcome obstacles and making sure the hero is in good physical condition. The creators have also announced that MicroMan will feature decisions that will directly affect the gameplay."

MicroMan is in development for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.