Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Here's How To Get All The Themes

Square Enix's highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake is finally here, and while fans are already exploring Midgar with Cloud, Tifa, Barret, and the rest of the crew, you do need to make sure you don't miss out on some cool dynamic themes, many of which might be completely free to download. Square Enix has already revealed several Dynamic Themes for the Playstation 4, and they're all pretty sweet, so we figured we'd help you out and put them all in one place and walk you through how to get each one. Trust us, these are gorgeous, and in this first one's case, completely free, as long as you fulfilled one requirement.

The first theme is completely free right now, as long as you played the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo, which itself was completely free. Since many of you did, feel free to check it out right here. If you didn't try the demo, all you need to do is download the demo before May 11th to unlock it.

It's totally worth it too, because this theme features Cloud, Aerith, Barrett, Tifa, and Red XIII looking out on a gorgeous cityscape, and you can see it in action below.

Today we're giving you a closer look at three dynamic #PS4 #FinalFantasy VII Remake themes! These aren't the only themes available, and we'll be posting more over the coming weeks. First is a free theme available from April 10th if you download the #FF7R demo before May 11th! pic.twitter.com/0LC89hwNRW — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 13, 2020

Next up is another free theme if you happen to also be a current PS Plus subscriber. If you are then all you can download a slick Cloud Midgar theme that depicts the classic cover of him looking up at the Shinra building on one screen and pans out to see the entire city of Midgar on the other.

You can see it in action below, and you can download it right here.

The second of three dynamic #PS4 theme we'd like to show you today focuses on the city of Midgar in #FinalFantasy VII Remake and also features our main protagonist Cloud Strife! This will be available for free to all PS+ users soon! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/qmCbpTDnEW — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 13, 2020

Next up is an awesome Sephiroth dynamic theme that stands out from the others thanks to its slick orange color palette and, you know, Sephiroth's pseudo sadistic glare. Now, this theme is only available for now as a pre-order bonus from Amazon in the US and other retailers in Europe, though it's so cool here' shopping at some point they release it as its own purchase.

We've shown off two dynamic #PS4 themes today and here's a third. This Sephiroth theme is available as a pre-order bonus with https://t.co/ThA10iWA8z in the US, and at various retailers throughout Europe. Stay tuned for a closer look at some other #FF7R themes in the future. pic.twitter.com/mp48OvNC2c — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 13, 2020

Finally, we have the one you'll need to jump through the most hoops for, but as someone who did just that, it's definitely worth it in my opinion. The theme has Tifa sitting atop the water tower and looking up at the stars, and when you shift to a different screen the sky expands, complete with a shooting star. It's a gorgeous theme, and a must for any of you fellow Tifa fans out there.

YAAAAYY!!!!!!! I got Tifa theme from the candy event lucky meeee #PS4share pic.twitter.com/YmmZlz42cq — TheMoonMaiden🌙/PlatinumXHeart♥️ (@MoonMaiden1999) March 11, 2020

What you'll need to do to get it is to buy any two of these three candy bars, which include Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, and Crunch Bars. You'll keep the receipt and then take a photo of it and submit it to their special website here. Then in about a day, you'll get your code for the theme as long as everything checks out.

Now Square did tease more themes are coming, so we'll keep you posted when they reveal more. You can find the full Final Fantasy VII Remake description below.

"FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre, diving deeper into the world and its characters than ever before. The first game in the project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that provides a great starting point to the series.

Along with unforgettable characters and a powerful story, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat. For players who wish to focus purely on battle strategy, a menu-focused ‘Classic Mode’ provides a gameplay style more similar to the original game. More information regarding the newly revealed Classic Mode can be found on the Square Enix Blog."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available on the Playstation 4 now.

What do you think of Final Fantasy VII Remake? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Final Fantasy and gaming!

