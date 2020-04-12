Hallmark Reveals Nintendo, Fortnite, Minecraft, and More Christmas Ornaments for 2020

Hallmark has revealed a bunch of different "Keepsake" ornaments for the festivities this year, not that anyone's minds are likely on Christmastime at this particular point in time. Assuming everything eventually returns back to some version of normal, however, these are a nice reminder that every single day chains into weeks which chain into months, and, at some point, there will be a new year. Plus, Hallmark's gaming ornaments this time around are actually kind of excellent.

Included in the bunch of ornaments for 2020 are a Minecraft Nether ornament, a Fortnite Battle Bus ornament, one for Pikachu, and several different Super Mario ornaments from different entries. Just take a peek at this incredible-looking NES Christmas ornament with lights and sounds:

(Photo: Hallmark)

According to Hallmark, the power light comes on and it plays sounds from Super Mario Bros., which is just about the most elaborate I'd ever personally want a Christmas ornament to get. The design is rather appealing too as it's not too fancy, but it does come with both controllers and even a lifted lid to spy the game inside.

What do you think of Hallmark's gaming Christmas ornaments this year? Anything you're particularly looking forward to grabbing? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

All of Hallmark's new "Keepsake" ornaments -- of which these are part -- are seemingly set to go on sale starting July 11th. At least, according to the various listings. We'll see if the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has heavily impacted manufacturing and shipping processes, ultimately causes any delays. Prices vary on these things, with some of the more elaborate pieces like the NES above clocking in at $19.99. Keep reading to check out all of Hallmark's gaming ornaments for 2020, along with product descriptions!