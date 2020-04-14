Nintendo Fans Are Loving Guy Fieri's Animal Crossing Mash-Up

By Marc Deschamps

People really love Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The latest entry in Nintendo's life-sim franchise has quickly become one of the fastest-selling games on the Nintendo Switch, and players have found some truly unique ways to showcase their creativity through the game. Food Network host Guy Fieri is apparently no exception; the star of Guy's Grocery Games and Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives posted a clever mash-up on Twitter called "Fieri Crossing." Fans of Animal Crossing were delighted, and used the opportunity to share their own in-game takes on Flavortown. It's an unexpected mash-up, but Animal Crossing fans clearly have a lot of love for Guy Fieri!

Are you an Animal Crossing fan? Have you created your own tribute to Guy Fieri in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see how players are paying tribute to Guy Fieri in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

I could definitely see this on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

That flag is perfection.

It's amazing how many Animal Crossing fans went this route.

Why name it that when "Flavortown" is right there?

I hope they don't end up having to dig on that plot for any reason.

People really like recreating Guy Fieri in this game!

The grill set is a nice touch.

To be fair, it seems like a lot of people already did.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of