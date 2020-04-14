Nintendo Fans Are Loving Guy Fieri's Animal Crossing Mash-Up

People really love Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The latest entry in Nintendo's life-sim franchise has quickly become one of the fastest-selling games on the Nintendo Switch, and players have found some truly unique ways to showcase their creativity through the game. Food Network host Guy Fieri is apparently no exception; the star of Guy's Grocery Games and Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives posted a clever mash-up on Twitter called "Fieri Crossing." Fans of Animal Crossing were delighted, and used the opportunity to share their own in-game takes on Flavortown. It's an unexpected mash-up, but Animal Crossing fans clearly have a lot of love for Guy Fieri!

I’m here on Flavortown Island checkin’ out a joint run by local legend, Tom Nook! Unlike the homes around here, you won’t have to take out a loan to afford these dishes 😅 pic.twitter.com/5Ig0spmT8X — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) April 13, 2020

Are you an Animal Crossing fan? Have you created your own tribute to Guy Fieri in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see how players are paying tribute to Guy Fieri in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!