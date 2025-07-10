Persona 5 The Phantom X Already Updated with New Content & Rewards

The newest game in the Persona JRPG series, Persona 5: The Phantom X, arrived on mobile platforms and PC via Steam on June 25th. Since then, it has amassed a solid player base and Mostly Positive reviews on Steam. Though not every Persona fan is happy to see a gacha game arrive in the franchise, many players are enjoying what the free Persona game has to offer. Now, there’s even more to enjoy thanks to the first major Persona 5: The Phantom X update since launch.

On July 10th, a new update arrived in the Persona gacha game. Version 1.1 is available to download on Steam and mobile, bringing new content to Persona5: The Phantom X. The update unlocks more of the main story for those speedrunners in the room. It also adds new content, including new rewards, new training upgrades, new side missions, and new events for players to encounter.

In addition to the new content, the Version 1.1 update brings in a Persona5: Phantom X login bonus event. Gamers who log in for 7 days between July 10th and July 24th will get 7 Platinum Milicoins. There’s also a new follow feature bonus for gamers who follow the official Persona 5: The Phantom X social media accounts. You’ll earn a Gold Ticket for each account you follow under the Events called “Follow Our Official Accounts!”

New content has arrived in persona5: Phantom x

For the full list of everything new in this first big update to Persona5: Phantom X, check out the official Patch Notes from SEGA below:

Content

Main Story

Up to end of Chapter 2 unlocked

New Content: Metro of Desire

Board a train and take down the Boss Shadow at the heart of the Control Center!

Along the way, you’ll encounter a variety of events, including battles against Shadows and meetings with new people.

To gain the upper hand in the Control Center, you can perform Train Upgrades and enhance yourself and your party with Lost Items obtainable as you play through the level.

You can also earn a wealth of rewards by achieving Route Goals and performing Special Ops as you advance.

Spin to Win Raffle event happening now in the Metro of Desire!

Duration: Until 1:59 AM on Jul 24, 2025 (Thu) (UTC)

Earn Route Tickets by completing the daily-updated Marthym’s Limited-Time Offers or playing Metro of Desire, then trade them for spins!

Rewards include Platinum Tickets, Platinum Milicoins, Gold Tickets, and more!

Login Bonus

Duration: Until 1:59 AM on Jul 24, 2025 (Thu) (UTC)

During the event period, log in for 7 days to get 7 Platinum Milicoins!

Addition of Lufel’s “Business” Plan III & IV

Complete Lufel’s “Business” Plan III to get a 5★ Cognitite Case, which lets you select a 5★ Phantom Thief’s Cognitite of your choice.

Complete Lufel’s “Business” Plan IV to get a 5★ Weapon Case, which lets you select a 5★ weapon of your choice.

New Additions to the Clear Cognigem Exchange Shop

Duration: Until 1:59 AM on Jul 24, 2025 (Thu) (UTC)

During the event period, training materials, Revelation Cards, and more have been added to the Clear Cognigem tab at the Exchange Shop!

Get the hard-to-find Growth Revelation – Purple and Faith Revelation – Purple, too!

Synergy Unlocks

(New) Shun Kano

(Added) Yui, Yaoling Li, Motoha Arai, Tomoko Noge, Kayo Tomiyama, Merope

Side Mission Unlocks

(Added) Ritsuka Takanashi, Yota Kurosawa

Shinjuku bookstore part-time job, Band club practice, Soccer practice

Minigame: Capsules (Shichi-kun’s Circus Parade—Shibuya-exclusive)

Follow feature for Official Social Media Accounts

Get a Gold Ticket for each social media account you follow under “Follow our official accounts!!” in Events.

More Detail Added to the Skill Descriptions of some Phantom Thieves.