Phasmophobia Gets New Patch Notes After Massive Chronicle Update

Multiplayer ghost-hunting horror game Phasmophobia has been updated to v0.13.1.0 following the huge content update known as “Chronicle,” which was released last month and featured complete reworks and overhauls of the game’s systems.

The Chronicle update was well-received by players, and enthusiasm for the game appears to be high. Phasmophopia has just celebrated a huge milestone of 25 million copies sold, making it one of the most successful horror games of the decade so far. These latest patch notes contain a significant number of changes and adjustments, as well as new features added to the game, that improve the quality of life experience for players. The latest additions and changes to content can be found below.

New

Added new recordable video evidence: The ghost turning Crucifix in Sunny Meadows. The burning Crucifix in the chapel of Sunny Meadows. Obake shapeshifting.

An audio and visual cue will now signify the completion of recording video evidence. A flashing light will appear on the Tier 1 Video Camera, while an audio signifier will accompany this on Tiers 2 and 3.

Map names are now displayed when browsing available rooms in multiplayer.

Changes

The Journal keybind can no longer be mixed with another keybind.

Adjusted rewards so harder-to-record media feels more valuable. Examples: Freezing Temperatures and Ghost Writing now reward $10 instead of $5, Sounds of a hunting ghost reward $20 instead of $15, while a dead body now rewards $5 instead of $10.

Adjusted the range for recording sounds during ghost hunts and events. On top of this, the scream heard at the end of an event can now be recorded, giving a larger window to capture sounds from the event.

Volume adjustments for several interactions: The audio from the teddy bear has been reduced. Light extinguish interaction audio has been reduced. Door rattle/slam/squeak interaction audio has been reduced.

The Tier 3 Photo Camera’s screen is now larger, aligning it with the aspect ratio for polaroids found in the Journal.

The CCTV unit in the warehouse van is now the updated design.

The number of available media deletions is now linked to the difficulty type or custom game difficulty multiplier implemented: Amateur / x0 – x1.99 – 5 deletions Intermediate / x2 – x2.99 – 4 deletions Professional / x3 and above – 3 deletions

Photos with $0 value can now be deleted without the need to vote.

In a match with 3 or 4 players, only a majority vote – not unanimous – is required to delete a piece of media.

Several pieces of video evidence have been changed from being unique to now counting as an interaction: Phones Sinks Showers Camping stove Bear trap

Removed rocking chair sound evidence due to it not being a ghost sound.

In addition to these changes, a considerable number of fixes were also applied to the Phasmophobia client. In a blog post, the Kinetic Games team also called out a known issue where the “Obake shapeshift video evidence can be hard to record,” which will still need to be addressed in the future.

Responding to fan feedback on X, the developers also clarified that they had addressed issues with “shaky hands” and other problems VR players had previously experienced.

“We have addressed the shaky hands with this update, yes. The main Chronicle update also featured a lot of QOL for VR players. If you are still encountering these issues, please let us know by reporting them as a bug,” wrote the official Phasmophobia X account.

What are your thoughts on this latest patch and the Chronicle update overall? Has the team done a good job addressing the different issues, or have they missed something you have encountered in your games?