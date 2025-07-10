Xbox’s Marvel Blade Lives, But It’s Still Far Away

Marvel’s Blade isn’t dead, but we will be waiting a very long time for it. The superhero gaming genre is arguably ramping up to be the best it has ever been. There was a sweet spot in the 2000s where we got a bunch of great Spider-Man games, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and the Batman Arkham series, but developers are investing a lot of money to create really high quality superhero games now. Marvel has started working with some of the best studios out there to bring their characters to life in a playable form and it looks to be a strategy that’s going to pay off tremendously.

There are a bunch of Marvel games coming down the pipeline, many of which have been silent for years. Marvel’s Wolverine was announced in 2021 and we haven’t heard a peep about it since then. There was a huge hack which saw gameplay and the game’s story leaked online, but it’s entirely possible that Insomniac Games will make some big changes to protect the game going forward. One other game that fans are interested in is Marvel’s Blade, a game that is being published by Xbox and developed by Dishonored developer Arkane. It’s a match made in heaven and fans are really excited about what this game might be.

Unfortunately, we aren’t going to see it for a while. Despite Marvel’s Blade being announced in 2023, Arkane didn’t start full production on the game until the end of 2024. The news was revealed via the studio’s recent financial report and also confirmed that Arkane employs about 190 people. That means that the studio spent 2023 and 2024 in pre-production, which involves prototyping the game, outlining the development process, and more. It’s arguably the most important part of the development process as it gives the team a chance to try to prepare for any obstacles that may come their way. However, it also means that Marvel’s Blade is still probably a couple of years away at best.

Arkane Studios' financial statements for 2024 are out

The production phase of Marvel's Blade was launched at the end of 2024, following prototype validation.

The company employed 190 people in 2024

Other info pic.twitter.com/j894j6LHU6 — Timur222 (@bogorad222) July 10, 2025

It’s likely the 2023 reveal was done as early as it was to generate interest for the project publicly to attract talent to come work on the game. This is a common strategy so developers don’t have to be vague about what they’re working on in job listings. They can just say what it is and it attracts a larger pool of potential people to come work on the game, as they may see the trailer for a new Marvel game and want to go work on it. Either way, it’s good to hear Marvel’s Blade isn’t dead after the massive round of Xbox layoffs.

