Helldivers 2 Is Adding 3 New Alien Stratagems Soon

Helldivers 2 has been one of the most acclaimed co-op live-service games since its release back in 2024. Warbonds have been the title’s main source of monetization, providing players with an assortment of tools, weapons, and cosmetics to personalize their gameplay. According to the latest upcoming update, Helldivers 2 is introducing a brand new Warbond featuring three new alien-themed stratagems, along with a plethora of goodies for players to sink their teeth into.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Detailed in a brand new Helldivers 2 announcement, the new stratagems are featured in its upcoming Control Group Warbond, a Warbond seemingly themed around science and alien technology.

The new PLAS-45 Epoch is a charge-up support weapon that fires explosive plasma, concentrating energy into a powerful, focused sphere. The support weapon can be overcharged for additional damage, but can also explode if charged for too long. This is similar to the Railgun stratagem already available in Helldivers 2.

The LIFT-182 Warp Pack is a brand-new support pack that allows the user to teleport a short distance. Teleporting into enemies, with the pack, seems to cause it to deal area of effect damage at the destination. Once active, the user can make several short-range warp jumps without a cooldown. However, the overuse of the pack for extended periods can result in death for the user as shown in the trailer below.

Lastly, the A/LAS-98 Laser Sentry is a new deployable turret that the Helldivers 2 community has long been asking for. It fires a continuous beam of energy that deals consistent damage to enemies nearby. While it features unlimited ammo, a staple of laser weapons in the game, it can overheat and explode if it fires for extended periods of time.

Alongside these stratagems, the Control Group Warbond also includes the new AD-49 Apollonian heavy armor and the AD-26 Bleeding Edge medium armor. Both armor sets come with a new passive called Adreno-Defibrillator, which revives the user after death, though in a limited fashion. Both armors come with cosmetically coordinated capes and player cards.

“R&D did indicate that the Adreno-Defibrillator only has enough charge for one use to bring the user to maximum health, and the user will begin losing health continually after activating it,” the Helldivers 2 blog post explained when discussing the new armors and their unique passive.

Play video

Additionally, the Warbond introduces a new primary weapon and grenade. The VG-70 Variable features three selectable fire modes: Auto, Volley, and Total, each of which significantly changes how the weapon functions. In the Warbond trailer, the Total mode was shown to launch the user backward upon firing. Accompanying it is the G-31 Arc Grenade, which bounces on impact and chains electricity to nearby enemies.

The Control Group Warbond is scheduled to release on July 17th, available synchronously for purchase on the PS5 and PC platforms. Now that Helldivers 2 is finally coming to Xbox platforms, those players will have their own Warbonds to work through soon, though it’s unclear how or if older Warbonds will be accessible to Xbox players.