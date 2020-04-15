X-Men: First Class Writer to Adapt Myst for TV

✖

A writer from X-Men: First Class has been tabbed to adapt Myst for TV. Village Roadshow has signed Ashley Edward Miller to help bring the project to fruition. her other producer credits have come on Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Lore, and Black Sails. Miller has also been charged with writing the pilot and showrunner duties. This has been in the works for a while as different companies have tried to get Myst adapted for TV and film. Village Roadshow will be working with the game’s co-creator Rand Miller and his brother Ryan Miller. Issac Testerman and Yale Rice from Delve Media will also be aboard.

Myst was the best selling PC game of all-time until 2002, and it has sold over 15 million copies to date. There have been multiple sequels including Riven back in 1997. Village Roadshow hopes to expand on the existing mythology with the adaptation. As with a lot of entertainment properties now, the aim is for a multi-platform universe including all sorts of different content. Sony Pictures Television Steve Mosko joined Village Roadshow in 2018, and their strategy shifted to pursue a bunch of different projects.

The story sprinkled throughout Myst runs across thousands of years. As the player, you control a nameless person in an effort to present a more immersive world. The player gets dropped onto a mystical island where a series of puzzles await. These challenges need to be solved, along with discovering the secrets of the island. Other mysteries about the world at large loom as well as how the player can return home. Recently, The Witness drew some comparisons to the hit game. Really, the focus does not belong to the heroes and villains, but rather the world of this story at large. Any adaptation of the game will have to find some way to navigate that characteristic of Myst.

A summary of Myst follows down below:

Enter a world where nothing is as it seems... and adventure knows no bounds! Journey to an island world eerily tinged with mystery... where every rock, every scrap of paper, every fleeting sound holds a clue to an ancient mystery. Enter, if you dare, a starkly beautiful landscape shrouded in intrigue and injustice. Only your wits and imagination hold the power to unlock the shocking betrayal of ages past!

Would you watch a Myst TV series or movie? Let us know in the comments!

