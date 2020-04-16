Amazing Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One Controller Leaked

A new, limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller has been revealed, or more accurately, leaked by Amazon, which also may have recently leaked the new release date for The Last of Us Part 2. At the moment of publishing, neither CD Projekt Red or Microsoft have officially revealed the controller, but the controller is obviously the fruit of an official crossover between the two.

According to the Amazon listing for the controller, the piece of hardware is an ordinary Xbox One controller, but with a design inspired by Cyberpunk 2077. Further, while the controller is "currently unavailable" -- which means it's unclear how much it costs -- the listing does mention a May 4 release date.

"Live the mercenary life with the Xbox Wireless Controller - Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition, featuring a rugged design based on Johnny Silver hand and tech-enhanced insignia," reads Amazon's official product description for the controller. "This Xbox Wireless Controller immerses you in a future where technology is the key to survival. Button mapping allows you to customize your controller just the way you like it. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack, And with Bluetooth technology, play your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs, tablets, laptops, and mobile devices."

Amazon has a listing for a Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Xbox One Controller, set to release May 4. Not live for pre-order yet https://t.co/XXxtjfdon2 pic.twitter.com/Rk0NnXmEVt — Lbabinz 🇨🇦 (@Lbabinz) April 15, 2020

At the moment of publishing, none of the three parties involved have commented on the leak. However, we will be sure to update this post if any of the three do, or if an official announcement is made.

Cyberpunk 2077 is poised to release on September 17, 2020 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It's also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X, though it's unclear when these next-gen ports of the game will be locked and loaded.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the upcoming open-world role-playing game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and all of our recent coverage of the CD Projekt Red title by clicking right here.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

