8 Free Games to Play This Weekend

If you’re looking for something to play this weekend after growing tired of whatever game you’ve been investing time into lately, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam have you covered with a selection of free games to play. Some of them are free for a short time through free trials while others are free to keep so long as you download them within a certain amount of time, but each of the games that you’ll find during this week’s free offers should encompass a big enough variety of genres and interests to keep players busy until the next free giveaway events happen. Many of the games are free to play no matter what and don’t even require any sort of online service subscription like PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold, though some of them will require players to be subscribed in order to play. Most console players are probably already set up with those subscriptions anyway though, so that shouldn’t be too much of an issue. From AAA hits that you’ll want to play again to some smaller games that might be soon on your shortlist of favorites, you can see eight different free games below along with some more info and them to get your started. We’ve also included links for where you can download them where possible so that you can get right to it with your next free weekend.

Absolver As part of Steam’s free weekend, PC players can pick up Absolver to try for free for the next few days before it goes back to being a paid product. If you try out the game and find that it’s for you, you can add the game to your collection at a discount right now. “Absolver is an online multiplayer combat game where players are placed behind the mask of a Prospect under control of the Guides, the new rulers of the fallen Adal Empire, who will determine your worth in joining their elite corps of Absolvers,” a preview of the game said.

Total War: Warhammer II Another game free on Steam for the next few days is Total War: Warhammer II. Just like Absolver, players can try it for free and then pick it up for less than half the original price if they want to keep it. “Strategy gaming perfected. A breath-taking campaign of exploration, expansion and conquest across a fantasy world,” a preview of the game said. “Turn-based civilisation management and real-time epic strategy battles with thousands of troops and monsters at your command.”

Beat Hazard To add a new rhythm game to your collection, you can try out Beat Hazard since it’s free for a limited time. It only costs $10 on Steam normally, but it’s 70% off if you end up enjoying it during the free trial. “Experience your music collection like never before with this intense music driven arcade shooter,” a preview of the game said. “Each of your songs will have its own unique ebb and flow based on the music.”

Overcooked 2 DLC It’s not a free game itself, but if you’ve already got Overcooked 2, you can pick up two different DLCs for free from Steam for a limited time. The Surf ‘n’ Turf DLC and the Too Many Cooks Pack typically cost $5.99 and $2.99, respectively, but you can get them for free using the previous links if you’ve got the base game. If you don’t have the base game, you should consider getting that anyway to give you and your friends something to do while you’re at home.

Warhammer: Chaosbane For those with an Xbox One and a subscription to Xbox Live Gold, you can try out two free games and buy them at discounts if you like them. The first of those is Warhammer: Chaosbane which is now free for a limited time. "In a world ravaged by war and dominated by magic, you are the last hope for the Empire of Man against the Chaos hordes,” a preview of the game said. “Playing solo or with up to four players in local or online co-op, choose a hero from four character classes with unique and complementary skills, and prepare for epic battles wielding some of the most powerful artefacts of the Old World.”

F1 2019 For something a bit different than the other games, you can pick up F1 2019 as the second game from Xbox’s free offers. Its free trial is available now, and the game is 75% off for those who take a liking to it. “F1 2019, the official videogame, challenges you to defeat your rivals in the most ambitious F1 game in Codemasters’ history,” a preview of the game said. “F1 2019 features all the official teams, drivers and all 21 circuits from the season. This year sees the inclusion of F2 with players able to compete in the 2018 season.”

Journey Journey is a game that’s been around for a while since it was originally released on the PlayStation 3, but it’s one worth revisiting or trying for the first time. That’s especially true since it’s now free to keep for a limited time as part of Sony’s latest Play At Home initiative. Enter the world of Journey, the third game from acclaimed indie developers thatgamecompany and presented by SCEA Santa Monica Studio,” a preview of the game said. “Featuring stunning visuals, haunting music, and innovative online gameplay, Journey delivers an innovative interactive game experience like no other.”