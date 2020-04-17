The Last of Us Fans Once Again Debate Whether Cordyceps Infected Are Zombies
On Wednesday, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek unknowingly restarted a debate among fans of The Last of Us. On the show, a video game related category had a question about The Last of Us. In Trebek's phrasing of the question, he referred to the cannibalistic enemies from the game as "zombies." Since the game debuted on the PlayStation 3 back in 2013, fans have argued whether or not those infected by the Cordyceps fungus can be fairly compared to zombies. As a result, fans once again began to debate whether or not the classification fit, while others playfully laughed it off.
To be fair, zombies have always differed in their depictions across media.
Whether you call them Walkers,infected,Clickers or whatever they’re all really Zombies i mean honestly. Even though TLOU puts a nice spin on it its still Zombies— Nuggets (@NuggetGamer_) April 17, 2020
Still, most takes on zombies do depict them as having died first.
They are LIVE people infected by the cordycep fungus, still ALIVE they attack and spread the fungus. At no point are they UNDEAD so not zombies— Kerr Ingram (@Slowking1990) April 16, 2020
Zombie is definitely easier to say.
Well Cordyceps infected just doesn't really roll off the tongue as easy LOL— Jon Murphy (@JonMurpSFG6XF89) April 16, 2020
Fans on both sides of the aisle feel very strongly about this!
The debate has raged for nearly seven years, now.
We need an SNL skit where Will Ferrell as Alex Trebek argues with TLoU fans.
"Zombie games" do carry certain connotations.
And some fans just find the whole thing funny.
