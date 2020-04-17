The Last of Us Fans Once Again Debate Whether Cordyceps Infected Are Zombies

By Marc Deschamps

On Wednesday, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek unknowingly restarted a debate among fans of The Last of Us. On the show, a video game related category had a question about The Last of Us. In Trebek's phrasing of the question, he referred to the cannibalistic enemies from the game as "zombies." Since the game debuted on the PlayStation 3 back in 2013, fans have argued whether or not those infected by the Cordyceps fungus can be fairly compared to zombies. As a result, fans once again began to debate whether or not the classification fit, while others playfully laughed it off.

To be fair, zombies have always differed in their depictions across media.

Still, most takes on zombies do depict them as having died first.

Zombie is definitely easier to say.

Fans on both sides of the aisle feel very strongly about this!

The debate has raged for nearly seven years, now.

We need an SNL skit where Will Ferrell as Alex Trebek argues with TLoU fans.

"Zombie games" do carry certain connotations.

And some fans just find the whole thing funny.

