20 Games Are 90% or More Off in Steam Winter Sale

As the year winds down, many game platforms are hosting their final sales of 2025. This includes the annual Steam Winter Sale, which often boasts some of the best discounts on PC games. Many new and classic titles hit new record low prices on Steam during this massive sale, and it’s a great time to fill your library for less. This year’s Steam Winter Sale runs from December 18th to January 5th, and several games are 90% off or more.

For PC gamers, the Steam Winter Sale is one of the most anticipated discount events of the year. Many publishers put their games up for new low prices. This year’s deals range from 20% off newer titles to deep discounts on older classics. And 20 games in this year’s Steam Winter Sale are marked down at least 90% off, making them all but free through the start of the year.

Steam Winter Sale Deep Discount Games That Are At Least 90% Off

This year, many big games from past years are up to 95% off on Steam during the Winter Sale. That brings games like Ace Combat 7, LEGO Star Wars, and more to around $5 or lower until January 5th. Here’s the full list of games that are deeply discounted this year and how much they’re going for:

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Originally $59.99, marked down 92% off to $4.79

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Normally $59.99, marked down to $5.99 at 90% off

Bendy and the Ink Machine – Originally $19.99, marked down 90% off to $1.99

Darksiders 3 – Normally $39.99, marked down to $3.99 at 90% off

Normally $39.99, marked down to $3.99 at 90% off Dead Island 2 – Originally $49.99, marked down 90% off to $4.99

Detroit: Become Human – Originally $39.99, marked down 90% off to $3.99

Fallout 76 – Normally $39.99, marked down to $3.99 at 90% off

For Honor – Originally $29.99, marked down 95% off to $1.49

Golf With Your Friends – Typically $14.99, marked down to $1.49 at 90% off

Green Hell – Originally $24.99, marked down to $2.49 at 90% off

Icarus – Normally $34.99, marked down 90% off to $3.49

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Originally $49.99, marked down 90% off to $4.99

Man Eater – Typically $39.99, marked down to $3.99 at 90% off

Nioh – Originally $49.99, marked down 90% off to $4.99

Overcooked! – Normally $16.99, marked down 90% off to $1.69

PayDay 2 – Typically $9.99, marked down to $0.99 at 90% off

Planet Zoo – Originally $44.99, marked down 90% off to $4.49

Ranch Sim – Normally $24.99, marked down to $2.49 at 90% off

Slay the Spire – Typically $24.99, marked down to $2.49 at 90% off

X4: Foundations – Normally $49.99, marked down 90% off to $4.99

These discounts will run through the end of the Steam Winter Sale on January 5th.

Other PC Game Deals You Might Be Interested In

Already own these deep discount games or curious to see what other great PC gaming deals you can get this holiday season? Here are a few more sales you may be interested in.

