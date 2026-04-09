New Borderlands Game Just Released Out of Nowhere (And It’s Free)

A brand-new Borderlands game just released without any warning whatsoever. Following the launch of Borderlands 4 this past year, Gearbox’s beloved looter-shooter series has seen a pretty major resurgence in popularity. Now, to capitalize on this moment, 2K Games has let loose another Borderlands title on a brand-new platform, and it just so happens to be free.

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As of today, Borderlands Mobile has surprisingly released on iOS platforms. As its name implies, this new take on Borderlands adapts the same gameplay experience from the main series entries to mobile platforms. Developed by Zynga, Borderlands Mobile is still just getting off the ground and only has one playable class at launch. It also features its own unique campaign to go along with a handful of other game modes that players can dive into right now.

“Loot wild weapons and blast enemies in this mobile Borderlands experience,” says the game’s description. “This action-packed looter shooter brings the signature chaos, art style, and gun-slinging adventure to mobile for the first time! Hunt down legendary loot drops and power up your abilities to customize the way you play. Use everything from pistols to rocket launchers to make your enemies wish they never crossed your path!”

The Release of This Borderlands Game Has Been Strange

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While one would think that the release of Borderlands Mobile would be a pretty big deal for 2K Games, instead, the publisher has said virtually nothing about it. Borderlands Mobile simply appeared on the App Store today without any accompanying promotion from 2K, Gearbox, or even Zynga. This bizarre strategy is one that made it seem as though Borderlands Mobile was released on accident, although that clearly isn’t the case.

One reason why 2K might not be trying to draw much attention to Borderlands Mobile is because the game may not stick around forever. Oftentimes, games on mobile platforms will have a soft launch in order to slowly build a community and expand on it over time. If games released in this state don’t end up bringing in a sizable playerbase, publishers will pull the plug on them before they ever get too big. While there’s no guarantee that this will happen with Borderlands Mobile, it certainly could be a possibility depending on how the title is received.

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