GOG Makes 75%-Rated PC Game Free for the Next 3 Days

While these past few weeks have seen Sony pivoting to digital-only games and Xbox laying off thousands of employees, PC gamers have been enjoying numerous gaming deals. Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG have all been offering deep discounts on thousands of titles, making it easier than ever to add that ever-growing backlog. But alongside those massive sales, GOG has also dropped something even better. For the next three days, PC players can claim Silence completely free, adding the acclaimed adventure game to their library permanently if they redeem it before the offer expires.

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Silence’s giveaway began on July 7 and is scheduled to end on July 10. Once claimed through GOG, Silence is yours to keep forever, making it one of the easiest decisions of the current summer sale. The game carries a 75%-plus user approval rating on Metacritic and normally retails for around $20, so it’s a solid free pickup whether you’re already a fan of story-driven adventures or simply looking for something new to play.

GOG Gives Away Silence for Free During Summer Sale

Developed by Daedalic Entertainment, Silence is a cinematic point-and-click adventure that blends hand-painted environments with fully realized 3D characters. While the studio is well known for narrative-focused adventures, Silence stands out for its emotional storytelling and gorgeous presentation, making it one of the developer’s most visually impressive releases thus far.

The story follows 16-year-old Noah and his younger sister Renie as they seek shelter during an air raid. Instead of finding safety, they become trapped in the mysterious world of Silence, a realm suspended between life and death. When Renie disappears, Noah sets out across the once-peaceful land to find her, encountering strange creatures, dangerous enemies, and a small resistance fighting to save their home from a growing darkness.

Along the way, players control three different playable characters while exploring beautifully illustrated environments filled with puzzles and memorable personalities. One of Noah’s closest companions is Spot, a magical caterpillar who helps guide the siblings through their journey. Depending on how quickly you solve its puzzles, Silence offers roughly 12 hours of gameplay, making it a substantial freebie compared to many previous giveaways.

Visually, Silence remains one of Daedalic’s best games thanks to its combination of 3D character models layered over beautiful 2D backgrounds. The game also brings back characters from the earlier The Whispered World while introducing plenty of new faces. That said, newcomers can still enjoy the story without playing its predecessor first. Reviews continue to praise its artwork, soundtrack, and heartfelt atmosphere, helping it maintain positive ratings years after its original release.

If you’ve been looking for another narrative adventure to add to your collection, this is the perfect time to give Silence a try. Free games don’t come around every week on GOG, and Silence offers far more than a quick distraction thanks to its emotional story and striking art direction. Personally, I’m always happy to grab games like this even if I don’t play them immediately. It’s hard to argue with free, especially when it’s a complete game you get to keep forever. But even if you miss the free giveaway, the game is steeply discounted and available for purchase as well.

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