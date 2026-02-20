10 Classic PC Games Return for Modern Systems Via GOG Preservation Program

With many games shifting to digital-only releases and increased reliance on live servers, game preservation is front of mind for many of us. And while many retro games still have rare physical copies floating around in the wild, they can be tricky to access on modern platforms. That’s where GOG (Good Old Games) comes in, offering DRM-free PC versions of many classic games. Their Preservation Program takes things a step further, offering ongoing support to bring older PC games up to speed for modern platforms. Now, 10 more games have joined the program, making them easier for PC gamers to enjoy.

The GOG Preservation Program launched in 2025, as part of the PC gaming website’s 16-year anniversary. This program adds another layer to GOG’s mission of preserving games, showcasing games that GOG has reworked with updated quality-tested builds. And now, 10 more PC games have joined the lineup of over 100 classic games that have the official GOG seal of approval for modern platforms. The list of newly added classics includes beloved 2013 Telltale Games release The Wolf Among Us, along with several games from the 1990s and beyond.

The Wolf Among Us Joins GOG Preservation Program, Alongside 9 Other Retro PC Games

Image courtesy of Telltale

If you feel like you’ve been waiting for The Wolf Among Us 2 for ages, you’re not wrong. The original The Wolf Among Us released back in 2013, and it’s one of several classic PC games getting the official GOG Preservation Program stamp of approval. Along with this 2013 narrative-driven game, the list of GOG Preservation additions runs a wide range of genres. We’ve got murder mystery, prehistoric dinosaur goodness, and of course, sci-fi humor in a galaxy not so far away.

Here is the full lineup of games that are now officially supported to run as well as they can on modern systems:

The Wolf Among Us (2013) – $14.99 USD

The Last Express (1997) – $5.99 USD

The Last Express: Gold Edition (2013) -$6.99 USD

Eric The Unready (1993) – $6.99 USD

Police Quest Collection (1987) – $9.99 USD

Lost Eden (1995) – $9.99 USD

Space Quest 1, 2, and 3 (1989) – $9.99 USD each

The Dame Was Loaded (1996) – $6.99 USD

Kingdom: The Far Reaches (1995) – $9.99 USD

Little Divil (1993) – $2.99 USD

Image courtesy of GOG

While many of these games were already available via GOG, the GOG Preservation Program adds another layer of support. Games with this seal of approval are maintained and preserved by GOG, including customer support for any bugs or issues you might run across. It also means that GOG affirms these games are “the best version of this game you can buy on any PC platform.” So, being added to this library makes it all the more likely we’ll be able to continue enjoying these retro games on PC for years to come.

All of these games are DRM-free for PC, meaning they can be played without an online connection or activation code. They are playable on Windows 10 and 11, with some titles also being supported for Linux and Mac OS, as well.

Will you be grabbing any of these games now that they're officially supported by GOG?