Nintendo Giving Away a Free Month of Switch Online in New Promotion

Nintendo has announced that it’s giving away a free month of its Nintendo Switch Online service as part of a limited-time new offer. Since being introduced in 2018, Nintendo has continued to expand NSO in a variety of ways. This hasn’t only included new tiers of the service with different perks, but it’s also kept adding new games to its various “Nintendo Classics” libraries, which feature titles from the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, Game Boy, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, GameCube, and Virtual Boy. Now, it’s offering a free month of Switch Online to Nintendo users, but not for very long.

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In a new post on its website today, Nintendo revealed that it will be offering an additional month of Switch Online for free to anyone who purchases or redeems a one-year membership to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier. This offer extends to both the individual and family membership versions of the subscription, which retail for $49.99 or $79.99 respectively. While this deal primarily applies to those who aren’t already Switch Online members, Nintendo is also allowing current NSO users to upgrade to the Expansion Pack tier or simply purchase another year of the Expansion Pack membership on top of the one they’re already subscribed to in order to net this additional month for free.

All in all, this deal isn’t as good as it could be, as it still necessitates users to spend money on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription as they normally would. Still, given that Nintendo almost never provides offers of any sort like this when it comes to Switch Online, it’s a nice bonus to net an additional month at no cost, especially for those who may have been looking to subscribe or re-subscribe to the subscription platform soon.

If you’re interested in taking advantage of this offer for yourself, it’s worth noting that you’ll have to activate it before it can be applied to your account. The process of doing so is quite easy, as all you have to do is visit Nintendo’s website right here and select the “Activate the Offer” button. Once this is done, the deal will be applied to your account. Failure to follow this step before purchasing a full year of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service will forgo the free month that Nintendo is then doling out.

As mentioned, this promotion isn’t one that will last forever, as Nintendo is instead only making it available until next month on July 28th. Once you activate this deal and apply it to your account, you’ll have until then to purchase a subscription and earn your bonus month of Switch Online.

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