PlayStation Horror Game Discounted to Under $1 in New Halloween Sale

A new sale on the PlayStation Store has seen a horror game for PS5 and PS4 with solid reviews discounted to under $1. With Halloween right around the corner, Sony has kicked off a new promotion on the PS Store that has seen titles from franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, The Dark Pictures Anthology, and The Last of Us all cut in price by a sizable margin. And while all of these games are still a bit on the pricier side, perhaps the best deal in the entire sale is one that will hardly impact your wallet at all.

As of today, Stories Untold has seen its price plummet to an obscene low. Coming from developer No Code and publisher Devolver Digital, Stories Untold typically retails for $10 on the PlayStation Store. Instead, as part of this new lineup of discounts, the game is now going for a mere $0.99. The sale is set to last for a little over two weeks in total and will come to an end on the morning of November 6th, at which point it will return to its normal price.

Originally released in 2017, Stories Untold is a rather interesting take on the horror genre. Instead of trying to provide players with plenty of jump scares, Stories Untold is a psychological horror title. It’s episodic in nature, with all four stories told across each episode overlapping with one another in different ways. As for how it’s played, Stories Untold has a lot in common with the point-and-click adventure games of yesteryear. This pairing of the adventure format with horror might seem strange, but it actually works to a great effect.

For the most part, Stories Untold has been quite well-received by those who have played it. The game currently sports a 4.3/5 rating on the PlayStation Store from users to go along with a “Very Positive” designation on Steam. Reviewers were also pretty fond of Stories Untold as it has an 81/100 aggregate rating on Metacritic. As such, there is plenty of reason to pick it up for only $0.99.

Other Great PlayStation Deals

While Stories Untold is arguably the best current offer on the PS Store, there are plenty of other amazing deals. Capcom’s Resident Evil Village is currently only $10, as is the stellar action game Bloodborne. On the newer side of things, DOOM: The Dark Ages is now at $47 and Days Gone Remastered is retailing for $37.50. If you want to take a look at the entire Halloween sale for yourself, you can find it right here.