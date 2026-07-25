New PS5 Game Earns 99/100 User Review Score on the PlayStation Store

There is a new PS5 game with a 99/100 user review score on the PlayStation Store after more than 500 user reviews, and it is only $19.99. Notably, the game has been available on Xbox Game Pass since its launch, but there is no such offer for PlayStation Plus subscribers, so this $19.99 purchase is the only way for PS5 and PS5 Pro users to check out what all the fuss is about. The latter will find that the highly-rated game unfortunately does not have any PS5 Pro enhancements. Meanwhile, PS4 users will find nothing because the game does not exist on PS4.

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On July 15, specifically, Barcelona, Spain-based developer Undercoders and London, England-based publisher Fireshine Games released a trick-based 3D train platformer with some serious Jet Set Radio vibes called Denshattack. And with an 88 on Metacritic, it is the 8th highest-rated release of the year, per critics. Per PS5 users, the game is nearly perfect. At the time of writing, it has 531 user reviews on the PlayStation Store, with a 4.95 out of 5 rating. On a 100-point scale, this is a 99/100. There are games with perfect 5/5 scores released on the PlayStation Store this year, but it’s across a very small number of reviews. To this end, this is about as good as it gets in terms of reception on the PS Store, with 98% of reviews awarding it a perfect 5/5.

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A Fan-Favorite PS5 Game

For those just learning about this title, Denshattack is a highly stylized, very fast-paced game where you flip, trick, and grind a train through a colorful Japanese dystopia. Your goal is to outmatch rival gangs, take down a shady megacorp, and take back the tracks.

Those who decide to check out the PS5 game based on the information and trailer above should expect at least eight hours out of the game, roughly. Add in side content and this number is closer to 15 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need more like 20 hours with the PS5 game.

For what it is worth, we awarded the game a perfect 5/5 in our official review for it, highlighting its gameplay, its soundtrack, and its stylized visuals as standouts.

Given the reception the game is earning, and its already fairly humble asking price to begin with, Denshattack is unlikely to go on sale anytime soon, and may not get a meaningful discount before the end of the year either. It depends on how it is selling, but word of mouth should carry momentum for this game until at least the end of the year.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.