Square Enix Games Less Than $2 for Limited Time

A variety of Square Enix games — including series such as Tomb Raider, Hitman, Deus Ex, and Just Cause — are less than $2 for a limited time. In fact, some are even less than $1. Seldom does Square Enix discount its RPG series, Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, to this price, and this time is no exception. There are discounts as great as 92%, though, and some record low prices for some select Square Enix games.

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First, there is Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut for its lowest price ever, $1.99. This deal is the result of a massive 90% discount and is available until June, but only via Steam, which is the case with many of these deals.

Similarly, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light is $1.49 until June 8, thanks to an 85% discount on Steam. Also, until June 8 on Steam, there is Lara Croft Go available for just $1.49, thanks to the same discount. It has also been discounted on the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5 users to $1.99.

There are also two Hitman games from Square Enix available at these same price points. To this end, Hitman Absolution is 92% off on Fanatical (Steam) until June 11. Meanwhile, Hitman GO: Definitive Edition is $1.59 and 80% off until June 8 on Steam and June 11 on the PlayStation Store. For what it is worth, Hitman Blood Money is also 92% off on Fanatical (Steam), which means it is available for $0.84. That said, Square Enix had no involvement in this release, as it was before it purchased Eidos Interactive.

Lastly, there are some dirt-cheap Just Cause games. Until June 11, on Steam, the original Just Cause game is 86% off, which means it is available for $0.97. Coupling this, Just Cause 2, the best game in the series, is 90% off and $1.49 on Steam until June 11.

Of course, Square Enix no longer owns some of these series, but these games were developed and published by it when the Japanese company did own said IP. For example, it no longer owns Hitman, but it owned Hitman when the games above were made, minus Blood Money, of course. Meanwhile, it also no longer owns Tomb Raider, but it did when those Lara Croft games were released.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.