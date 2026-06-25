5 Best Game Deals in the 2026 Steam Summer Sale

Many gamers got sticker shock when Valve finally confirmed the price for its upcoming Steam Machine. The confirmation of a $1000+ pricetag comes not long after the Steam Deck also got a price increase. With consoles and PCs going up in price, gamers need to save money where they can. And that means stocking our Steam libraries with discounted games during big sales. Thankfully, one of the biggest Steam sales of the year is officially underway.

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From June 25th until July 9th, the 2026 Steam Summer Sale offers discounts on hundreds of great PC games. That makes it a perfect time to grab some of the games you’ve had your eye on for less. If you need a few recommendations for the best deals on offer this time around, I’m here to help. I’ve been combing through this year’s sale event to highlight some of the best games with the biggest discounts. My list of this year’s best Steam Summer Sale deals takes into account the overall quality of each game, combined with just how much you’re actually saving. I also tried to cover some games that don’t go on sale as frequently, because by now we all know Skyrim is going to be discounted during events like these.

Two Point Museum

Price: $20.09 / $26.99 (33% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

Two Point Museum is the latest strategy simulation game from Two Point Studios and SEGA. It released back in March 2025 and has since achieved the coveted Overwhelmingly Positive review rating on Steam. And once you’ve played it, it’s not hard to see why. Two Point Museum has a charming sense of humor, while also offering plenty of solid, engaging management sim mechanics. Throughout the course of the game, you run a variety of different museums, each with its own unique themes and challenges. Along with managing exhibits and guest amenities, you send your employees on expeditions to get more artifacts to display. It’s a game that’s easy to disappear into for whole days at a time. Ask me how I know.

During the Steam Summer Sale, Two Point Museum is hitting a new record low price for the platform. At 33% off, the game is just over $20. It also just got a massive free summer update adding even more content to explore, including a fun Dave the Diver collab. If you like a good management sim and have been sleeping on this one, now is a great time to add it to your collection.

Octopath Traveler 0

Courtesy of Square Enix

Price: $32.49 / $49.99 (35% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

Several Square Enix games are discounted during this year’s Steam Summer Sale, so if you have gaps in your collection, it’s well worth a browse. But I’m choosing to highlight Octopath Traveler 0 because seeing a fairly recent release that’s over 20% off is always noteworthy. This prequel brings players back to Square Enix’s popular HD-2D series with a brand new story that lets players customize their protagonist for the first time in series history. The JRPG has a Very Positive overall rating on Steam, and our own review praises the art and combat as new series’ highs.

From now until July 9th, Octopath Traveler 0 is at a new record low price on Steam. $32 is still pretty pricey, but it certainly feels a lot better than $50. If you’ve been on the fence about jumping into the latest game in this iconic series, this might be the best discount you’re likely to get for the foreseeable future.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger

courtesy of Bandai Namco and Toei Animation

Price: $39.89 / $69.99 (43% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

Digimon fans were delighted to see a new installment in the Digimon Story franchise when this RPG arrived last year. It’s an expansive story that spans the human and digital worlds, with all the grind that old-school Digimon fans want to see. Though it can be a bit of a slog to train up your team, I really enjoyed playing this one last year and think it’s well worth a go if you love Digimon as much as I do. Plus, the game has a major free update coming up that will finally let fans play as none other than Terriermon Assistant, so now is arguably the best time to secure your copy of Time Stranger.

Like many games during this year’s Steam Summer Sale, Digimon Story: Time Stranger is hitting a new record low price on the platform. At 43% off, the hit RPG is just about $40 for a limited time. With well over 50 hours of gameplay, particularly if you’re trying to max out your Digimon’s strengths, that’s not a bad price at all. And it’s Steam Deck Verified, so you can get an early start on handheld before this game finally hits Switch 2.

I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival

courtesy of Mandragora and tinyBuild

Price: $6.39 / $15.99 (60% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

If you like a good single-player survival game, especially one with a slightly cozier vibe, I recommend giving I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival a go. It’s got all your survival gaming basics, from base building to fishing and crafting, with a fun alien planet vibe that sets it apart. There’s a bit of a mystery to it, and you’ll slowly uncover more about what happened to you and the world in which you live. I had a great time playing this one when it released for the Switch earlier this year, and it’s one of those games I still keep wanting to go back to.

During the 2026 Steam Summer Sale, I Am Future is hitting a new record low sale price. Now through July 9th, this cozy survival game is 60% off, making it just $7. With several different settings to make it super cozy or more hardcore survival, this is a great game for all kinds of survival gaming fans.

Kynseed

Courtesy of PixelCount Studios

Price: $6.24 / $24.99 (75% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

Kynseed, which originally released back in 2022, recently announced that it is finally coming to consoles. That’s brought the game back to front of mind for many people, myself included. It’s a fun mashup of RPG and life sim mechanics, created by a team comprised of veterans from the original Fable games. So you can expect plenty of humor and heart in this story-based pixel art adventure, which has a Very Positive review average on Steam. I missed Kynseed when it first released and was planning to wait for console, but this PC discount has me very, very tempted to jump in right now.

At 75% off, Kynseed is matching its record-low price on Steam. With its console release incoming, it’s the perfect time to snag it on PC so you can tell your console-only friends you played it first. And like every other game on this list, Kynseed is fully verified to run well on Steam Deck, too.

What games will you be grabbing during the 2026 Steam Summer Sale? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!