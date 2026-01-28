Steam Users Have One Day Only to Get This Free Game From 2016

Steam users only have one day remaining to grab this free game that initially launched back in 2016. The game in question happens to come from developer Nova-Box, which is a studio that primarily creates story-driven, choice-based adventure games. Its next project was recently announced and is called After the Wane, and is set to launch at some point in 2026. Prior to this release, though, the studio has chosen to give away its oldest title for nothing at all.

From now until January 29th at 1:00pm ET, Along the Edge is free to download and keep for good on Steam. The game, which is described as an interactive graphic novel, follows a girl named Daphné who makes a big discovery about her family history that shapes her future. From here, players must decide the choices they want to make that impact Daphné’s career, relationship status, and even her overall appearance within the game.

“Following the loss of a baby, a breakup, and a surprise heritage, Daphné decides to leave everything behind to start a new life in the French countryside,” says the synopsis. “There, she discovers she’s the last descendant of a line of witches. Will she embrace the family tradition?”

Many free games that are handed out on Steam tend to be of a mixed quality, which means that they may not be worth downloading even if they are available for free. With Along the Edge, though, this doesn’t ring true. Currently, the game boasts a “Very Positive” rating on Steam after over 300 user reviews. It also happened to garner a handful of awards and other accolades, specifically for its artwork. In short, if the adventure genre is one that you like, then Along the Edge is very much worth checking out.

As mentioned, the big caveat with this free giveaway for Along the Edge is that it won’t last much longer. At the time of this writing, less than 24 hours remain until this deal expires. So if you are even a little bit interested in this game for yourself, you should run over to Steam and add it to your library in case you decide to play it at any point in the future.

