Xbox Series X Games Normally $70 Only $7 for Limited Time

Xbox Series X games that normally cost $70 on the Microsoft Store are only $7 for a limited time, thanks to massive 90% discounts for each game. That said, these deals are set to expire soon. In the case of one Xbox Series X game, the 90% discount expires on May 27. In the case of the other two Xbox Series X games, the deal is set to expire on May 28. Meanwhile, in the case of all three Xbox Series X games, none have ever been cheaper than this on the Microsoft Store.

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Of course, brand-new $70 Xbox Series X games are not discounted to $7. All of the Xbox games below are older releases, but that is to be expected at this price point. Meanwhile, one of the Xbox Series X games was only released back in 2023, so not too old.

Dead Island 2: Ultimate Edition

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In 2023, Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver released Dead Island 2, an open-world action RPG survival game with zombies and the sequel to 2011’s Dead Island. This deal is specifically for the Ultimate Edition, though, which comes with two expansions as well as all other DLC releases for the game.

Upon release, Dead Island 2 earned a Metacritic range of 73 to 76 and a 4/5 stars on the Microsoft Store. It offers about 15 to 40 hours of content.

Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition

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Borderlands 3 was released in 2019 by Gearbox as the fourth mainline installment in the action RPG looter shooter series, which makes it an Xbox One era game. However, in 2020, it got an Xbox Series X next-gen upgrade, which is this version of the madcap post-apocalyptic game.

Upon release, Borderlands 3 earned a Metacritic range of 78 to 82 and ended up being one of the best-selling games of the late 2010s. It offers up about 20 to 85 hours of RPG looter shooter content.

Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle

Lastly, there is the Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle available on Xbox Series X, which bundles together two games: the Game of the Year edition of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and the Definitive Edition of Middle-earth: Shadow of War. These are the two versions of each game that include all post-release content in addition to the base games.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor is an open-world action-adventure game released by Monolith Productions and WB Games as an original story set between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Upon release, it earned a Metacritic range of 84 to 87, and was considered one of the best games of its year, 2014. Three years later, it got a sequel, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, which generated a Metacritic range of 75 to 81. The former offers up about 15 to 40 hours of content, while the latter offers about 20 to 60 hours of content.

All of that said, and as always, drop a comment in the comment section or, alternatively, join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.