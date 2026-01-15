2026 Doesn’t Bode Well For Devil May Cry Fans

Devil May Cry has always left a mark as a legendary action game series, yet fans are starved for any new title from the Capcom franchise. With a second season of a Netflix adaptation releasing soon, some expect some news regarding Devil May Cry to coincide with the highlighted attention that show creates. However, without any clear incentive from development teams, 2026 could be another year of drought for hardcore DMC enthusiasts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The last game in the series was Devil May Cry 5, a celebrated return-to-form that was received tons of accolades and performed extremely well for Capcom. With its Special Edition DLC allowing characters like Vergil to become playable, DMC 5 is almost an evergreen action experience and a love letter to fans of the series’ history. However, the fifth entry in the franchise released six years ago, without any indication of when or if it would return.

Devil May Cry 6 Is Not Going To Be Announced Anytime Soon, Especially In 2026

Image courtesy of Capcom

There are just too many factors stacked against the Devil May Cry series to justify its return in 2026, despite its Netflix show getting a second season release. Capcom’s focus on other titles in its library, such as Monster Hunter Wilds and Resident Evil Requiem are undoubtedly their current priority within their development teams. Other projects like Okami 2 and the recently announced Mega Man: Dual Override are also deep in production at Capcom, with little to no news about DMC in any form.

This attention to other titles doesn’t mean that Capcom isn’t working on a new Devil May Cry, but if they are, they are strangely silent about it. Compared to their other flagship series, DMC is far more niche, so it’s unsurprising that other game series may be prioritized for the future at this point in time. Unfortunately, this means that characters like Nero, Vergil, and Dante from each game are figures we won’t have anything new with beyond Capcom crossovers in other collaborations.

To many, the growing frustration at no DMC announcements in 2026 comes from how successful the last game truly was. Over 10 million copies sold made Devil May Cry 5 the highest selling game in the franchise by a wide margin, mainly due to its exciting and deep action gameplay. The rate at which it sold was incredibly fast too, only being outpaced by Monster Hunter Wilds when it was released. Overall, there are a few factors internally in Capcom that may shed light as to why the series is at a standstill.

Lack Of Leadership From Capcom Will Keep Devil May Cry Buried For Now

The main reason why Devil May Cry is stagnant comes down to the leadership present at Capcom to helm any new title. Hideaki Itsuno, one of the original creators of the series, left Capcom at the end of August 2024 to pursue new projects at another studio. In his own words, Itsuno didn’t want to feel trapped into making DMC or Dragon’s Dogma sequels for his entire tenure at Capcom, so he moved on to take his career in another direction.

This is a fairly common theme for some of Capcom’s original developers, including Hideki Kamiya, the main creator of the first Devil May Cry alongside other great works like Viewtiful Joe and the first Okami. Kamiya left his latest gaming role in 2023, and while the future of Kamiya’s projects look bright, he has only just started collaborating with Capcom again throughout the last couple of years.

Without any type of lead director taking Devil May Cry forward, there is a higher chance of no development at all for a potential DMC 6. Although Hideki Kamiya works with Capcom again now with his new studio Clovers, the former Platinum Games developer is unlikely to start making anything with as broad a scope as Devil May Cry until after Okami 2 has launched. Even if Capcom desired for DMC to remain a core series in its catalog, new leadership has to go through early planning stages for anything new to happen.

If there is any type of fresh Devil May Cry game being made right now, it is likely in the earliest stages of iteration and ideation based on a completely new direction. This process usually takes 3-4 years at least for a AA or AAA undertaking, so 2026 shouldn’t be the year fans expect any groundbreaking details. Hopefully, Devil May Cry 6 is still on Capcom’s radar, but any potential future is further away than anyone can reasonably expect.

Do you think there will be any Devil May Cry 6 news in 2026? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!